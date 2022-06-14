Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 June, 2022, 9:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of West Indies 2022

Tigers all set for Antigua Test

Shakib sweats with bat and ball

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204
Sports Reporter

Shakib Al Hasan's practice session. photo: BCB

Shakib Al Hasan's practice session. photo: BCB

Visiting Bangladesh are now busy with the final hour practices ahead of the first of the two-match Test series against West Indies. This will be the first assignment for Shakib Al Hasan as the Test captain since he got his 3rd stint captaincy after Mominul Haque's stepping down.
Shakib, the ace all-rounder, didn't play the practice match and joined with the team on Sunday who practiced with bat and ball yesterday.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh played a three-day warm-up match against West Indies President's XI, which ended in a draw on Monday. Bangladesh batters hardly were equal to the task in that match except Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Miraz. Bowlers, especially seamers however, were outstanding with the Duke Ball.
Bangladesh speedster Ebadot Hossain took three wickets in the first innings, seen to speak about the preparatory match in a video posted on the official facebook page of the BCB.
"We played a practice match here, which has come to an end today," Ebadot told. "We all had good practice".
Ebadat praised Tamim and Shanto for their respective knocks with the bat. He said, "Our batter batted well. Tamim Iqbal scored 150 plus runs, Nazmul Hossain Shanto got a fifty. All of the batters in our batting order batted well".
Beside Ebadot Mustafizur Rahman, who joined in the practice match on the last day to bowl five overs only, notched three wickets as well. The quick expressed high notes for Mustafiz, who is going to play a Test match after couple of years.
"We all bowled well too. It was a good start. Mustafiz joined today and picked up two wickets in his very first over and claimed three wickets from five overs. We enjoyed the three-day practice match," he ended.
The first Test of the series will commence on June 16 followed by the second one on June 24. The three T20s are set for July 2, 3 and 7 after which three ODIs will be held on July 10, 13 and 16.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FIFA approves permanent use of five substitutes for top games
Haaland 'proud' to make Man City move
Djokovic slips to third as Medvedev tops ATP rankings
We want to end tour with good result: Jamal
Australia's Kane Richardson out of Sri Lanka series with injury
Practice match ends in draw, Fizz claims three wickets
Anderson takes 650th Test wicket to put pressure on New Zealand
Mathews pips Mushfiqur to be named ICC Player of the Month


Latest News
Supplementary budget for 2021-22 passed in JS
Opposition MPs come down hard on EC, police
BB selling US dollar at Tk 92.5 after further devaluation
Reform laws to ensure neutral role of election-time govt: TIB urges EC
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
Khaleda to be kept under close observation for some more days
Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam comments
Forging PM's signature heinous crime: HC
CCC election: Curtain falls on electioneering at midnight
BGMEA wants to keep 0.5pc source tax for next 5 years
Most Read News
Russia strikes depot in west Ukraine, battle for Severodonetsk rages
Global Covid cases surpass 541 million
Macron faces tough fight for control of parliament
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
UN agency urges Iran to resume stalled nuclear talks 'now'
Khaleda's Barapukuria graft case: Indictment hearing on Sept 25
Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management officers
Member of University Grants Commission Prof Dr Md Abu Taher
India, China growing markets for Russian oil
Today's global reality and UN's effectiveness
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft