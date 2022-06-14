Tigers all set for Antigua Test



Shakib Al Hasan's practice session. photo: BCB

Shakib, the ace all-rounder, didn't play the practice match and joined with the team on Sunday who practiced with bat and ball yesterday.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh played a three-day warm-up match against West Indies President's XI, which ended in a draw on Monday. Bangladesh batters hardly were equal to the task in that match except Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Miraz. Bowlers, especially seamers however, were outstanding with the Duke Ball.

Bangladesh speedster Ebadot Hossain took three wickets in the first innings, seen to speak about the preparatory match in a video posted on the official facebook page of the BCB.

"We played a practice match here, which has come to an end today," Ebadot told. "We all had good practice".

Ebadat praised Tamim and Shanto for their respective knocks with the bat. He said, "Our batter batted well. Tamim Iqbal scored 150 plus runs, Nazmul Hossain Shanto got a fifty. All of the batters in our batting order batted well".

Beside Ebadot Mustafizur Rahman, who joined in the practice match on the last day to bowl five overs only, notched three wickets as well. The quick expressed high notes for Mustafiz, who is going to play a Test match after couple of years.

"We all bowled well too. It was a good start. Mustafiz joined today and picked up two wickets in his very first over and claimed three wickets from five overs. We enjoyed the three-day practice match," he ended.

The first Test of the series will commence on June 16 followed by the second one on June 24. The three T20s are set for July 2, 3 and 7 after which three ODIs will be held on July 10, 13 and 16.













