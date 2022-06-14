Video
14 steps to be ‘Smart Bangladesh’

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Shaikh Shahrukh

Government will take fourteen steps to implement smart Bangladesh. It has been decided to implement 14 action plans to implement the government's next vision "Smart Bangladesh-2041".
These decisions came from the third meeting of 'Digital Bangladesh Task Force.' Where Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina was present on the occasion, even PM outlined the future of Bangladesh after Digital Bangladesh.
Prime Minister has already signed the paper work of the meeting. State Minister for Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak presented 'Smart Bangladesh Vision-2041' at the meeting.
On the meeting Palak said that implementation of digital education, digital healthcare, digital agriculture etc. Those have been ensured under the Digital Bangladesh 2021 vision.
Now the main components under 'Smart Bangladesh-2041' will be smart education, smart healthcare, smart agriculture, smart commerce and smart transport etc.
Following the detailed discussion, the following decisions were taken to implement Smart Bangladesh-2041:
There 'Smart Bangladesh Task Force' will be formed under the leadership of PM Sheikh Hasina with the vision of Smart Bangladesh-2041 to establish Bangladesh as knowledge based economy and an innovative nation.
Those will be implemented by Information and Communication Technology division. Undertake self-employment-based training activities under the Digital Inclusion for Vernacular Exception (DIVE) initiative to build an inclusive digital society and bring backward marginalised people into the mainstream of development. The responsibility of implementation lies with the ICT division.


