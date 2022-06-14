Another Russian staff of Rooppur N-Plant dies

Police have recovered the body of another Russian national on Sunday who worked at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna's Ishwardi.

Deceased Ivanav Anton, 34, worked as an installer of a Russian company named 'Rossem' of the nuclear power plant project.

Ishwardi Police Station OC Arbindo Sarker confirmed the incident and said, "Ivanav's dead body was sent to Pabna General Hospital morgue for autopsy. After all legal procedures his body will be sent to his country."

"An unnatural death case is under process," added OC Arbindo Sarkar.

Ivanav felt sick and vomited in front of his resident lift at 9pm on Sunday. One of his colleagues found him unconscious there and informed the police and doctor.

Doctor of the project reached the spot and declared him dead.











