Tuesday, 14 June, 2022, 9:04 AM
SC stays trial of Dr Yunus for two months

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday stayed for two months the trial proceedings of a case filed against Grameen Telecom Chairman Nobel laureate Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus and three others on charge of violating labour law.  
A three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Justice Md Nuruzzaman came up with the stay order following two leave to appeal petitions filed by the State.  
The apex court also asked the High Court to hear and dispose of the rule issued in this regard within two months.  
Following two petitions, the HC had on December 12 in 2021 stayed for six months the trial proceedings of the case regarding Grameen Telecom Chairman Prof Muhammad Yunus and Director Nurjahan Begum.  
The then HC bench comprising Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan also issued a rule upon the concerned bodies of the government to explain why they should not be directed to scrap the trial proceedings of the case filed against them on charge of violating labour law.  
Later the State filed two leave to appeal petitions against the HC order that stayed for six months the trial proceedings of the case. After hearing the petitions the apex court on Monday passed the order.  
Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun appeared in the court hearing on behalf of Prof Yunus, while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the State.  
Later Mr Abdullah Al Mamun said the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) filed the case against four people including Dr Muhammad Yunus for allegedly violating labour law.  
The other accused in the case are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Ashraful Hassan, Directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.







