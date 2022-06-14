Video
Home Back Page

Sitakunda Fire

21 undergoing treatment for burn injuries in city

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Staff Correspondent  

Some 21 patients who got burned in the fire and explosion at the BM Container Depot at Sitakunda are undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Two of them are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), one is in the cabin and the other 18 are in the post operative ward (POW).
Dr Abul Kalam, Director of the Burn Institute, said this on Monday.
He said, "All the patients undergoing treatment at POW are recovering. Many have had surgeries. The ICU patients condition is still critical. They don't need life support but some of them are suffering from breathing problems. One older patient is in the cabin and his condition is improving."
"All the patients are suffering from visual impairments as well as some other problems in their body due to chemical burns. Ophthalmologists are taking care and treating them and we're looking at the burn issue. The treatment is ongoing and none of them was discharged from the hospital. But they hoped they will be able to start discharging patients from next week," he added
He further said, "Khaledur Rahman was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) as he was infected with coronavirus. His report came out negative and he has been brought to the Burn Institute and kept in the cabin. Robin, a fire-fighter, is in good condition now but he is still not out of danger."
Earlier on Sunday, Dr Samanta Lal Sen, Coordinator of the Burn Institute, said, "The condition of all the patients under treatment are improving. Some are in very good shape but at the moment we are not giving clearance to anyone because they have follow up to go through. If someone moves from Dhaka to Chattogram, it will disrupt the follow-up treatment."


