BNP cobbling up unity of allies to wage anti-govt movement



Women wing of BNP brings out a procession from the party's Nayapaltan office in the capital demanding Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad and her unconditional release on Monday. photo : Observer

On the other hand one section of the BNP allies has taken an initiative to form another seven-party political alliance 'Ganatantra Mancha' under the leadership of JSD President ASM Abdur Rob.

Experts assume, BNP is forming a shadow alliance under the banner of 'Ganatantra Mancha' with its allies as well as its massive alliance to wage an anti-government movement keeping Jamaat-e-Islam and the Left parties together.

MM Akash Prof, Department of Economics, University of Dhaka, told the Daily Observer, "Recently, the BNP and its allies have formed two alliances. These two alliances are coalition of the right wing parties. But there are two leftist parties joining these alliances. Historically it was proven that an alliance between the right and the left always creates instability. There is a possibility of instability in this alliance as well."

He also mentioned that, instability among BNP and leftist party will emerge only for Jamaat-e-Islam.

In this regard BNP Secretary General Fakrul Islam Alamgir told this correspondent, "The anti-government alliances will wage a movement from their respective places. We support all such alliances. But we are working to build a greater unity from our arena."

In response to the question, "What the BNP was thinking about the religious parties?" Fakrul said, "We will talk to all the parties gradually. We will bring down the fascist government with support of all the people of the country."

"Will BNP control the Islamist and leftist parties through the BNP alliance and the alliance formed under the leadership of ASM Abdur Rab?" In response to such a question, the BNP Secretary General answered, "Each political alliance will be led by their respective leaderships. We will not interfere with any other alliances other than our own. But we will work together with any anti-government coalition."

"The BNP may have formed shadow alliance called 'Ganatantra Mancha' under the leadership of ASM Abdur Rob to keep Jamaat with them," said MM Akash and added, "As a result, the BNP will be able to launch a movement with the left political parties and Jamaat-e-Islam together."

Claiming that 'Ganatantra Mancha' is not a shadow alliance of the BNP Nurul Haque Nur, Member Secretary of 'Gana Adhikar Parishad' told this correspondent, "No decision has been taken by our party yet regarding the dialogue with BNP. But we are willing to negotiate with any party to restore democracy and human rights in the country. "

Nur said, "Change of political power does not mean change of the political culture. The main purpose of our "Ganatantra Mancha" is to bring about a political change in the country. Our alliance will continue the movement until government services to the people is ensured."

Are there any plans to bring the religion-based political parties into the 'Ganatantra Mancha' alliance? In response to this question, Nur said, "At present we have no plans to include any religion-based party in our alliance. Our policy will be drawn in the next few days. That is where the final decision will be made," he added."

BNP-led 20-party alliance formed with the Jamaat-e-Islami is no longer active.

Many religious parties in the BNP-led 20-party alliance complain that, BNP is giving priority to the parties which are popular in the media but not among the grassroots.

A leader of the BNP-led 20-party alliance, who did not want to be named, said, "We have endured a lot of government repression in the last 14 years. However, the BNP is not giving priority to us, it is giving priority to all the parties that have prominence in the media."

He hopes that the BNP will take decision keeping in mind their sacrifices made in the last 14 years.













