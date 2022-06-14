Dengue emerges a high risk factor

Aedes mosquito-borne dengue infection is one of the major risks in the health sector in the country. The most recent outbreak of dengue in 2019 and 2021 were very dangerous. Officials of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said that they are ready to deal with the dengue infected patients if it increases this year.

At the same time, they said that it is a man-made disaster. Dengue control agencies have emphasized the need to raise public awareness to prevent it.

In 2019, some 101,354 people were infected with dengue across the country. About 300 people, including doctors and health workers, died at that time. The dengue pandemic was not so severe during the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Some 28,429 people were infected with dengue in 2021 among them 105 people died. At that time, the situation was worst in Dhaka.

The country is likely at high risk of dengue infection this year. From January 1 to June 8 this year, 479 patients have been admitted to the hospital due to dengue. Of these, 406 patients have been discharged from the hospital after recovering. However, the DGHS has not reported any death of dengue patients so far.

At present, 73 dengue patients are being treated in hospitals all over the country. Of them, 69 are undergoing treatment at 48 Dengue Dedicated Hospitals in capital. Four people have been admitted to different hospitals outside Dhaka. Again, most of the infected people have been admitted to city.

However, various departments including the local government division and its subordinate city corporations and municipalities are working to curb the new outbreak of dengue. According to the pre-season Aedes survey of the DGHS, Dhaka has 94.90 per cent Culex and other full-grown mosquitoes and 5.10 per cent Aedes mosquitoes. This information was obtained by conducting survey activities in 110 places of 98 wards of Dhaka North and South City Corporation area through 20 teams of the Disease Control Branch of DGHS.

Of these, 42.11 per cent mosquito larvae were found in under construction buildings, 31.58 per cent in multi-storey buildings, 15.20 per cent in single- storey buildings, 9.94 per cent in slum areas and 1.16 per cent in abandoned lands.

Concern authorities for controlling the dengue-carrying Aedes mosquito said that they have taken various programmes to prevent it. In order to create public awareness in this case, various campaigns, spraying of insecticide, use of smoke repellent, anti-larvae campaign.

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has announced the launch of a four-month special campaign against Aedes mosquito-borne dengue and chikungunya diseases from June 15. They have conducted operations in seven risky wards.

Asked about the risk of dengue, Prof Dr Nazmul Islam, Director of the Disease Control Branch of the DGHS, said, "We are monitoring the situation. At present, not all the victims are from Dhaka. There may be many outsiders who have come to Dhaka for better treatment. Patients are being treated at an early stage. As a result, no one's situation was complicated. No deaths have been reported so far. Yet a fear remains. If everyone is aware of this fear then the situation will not get worse. If everyone works consciously, the number of patients will also come down. The situation as a whole is not alarming. The local government division and the two city corporations of Dhaka are conducting various activities including killing mosquitoes."

In this regard, Prof Dr Be-Nazir Ahmed, former Director of the Disease Control Branch of the DGHS and the former chief scientific officer of the Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research Institute (IEDCR), said, "If it rains intermittently, water will accumulate in different places. This can increase the risk of infection. Larvae will be born if the local government or the city corporation cannot involve the people to remove the water stored in different houses, containers, drums lying on the road etc. Infection will increase if these larvae are not identified and killed properly."











