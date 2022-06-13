Actor Omar Sani claims actor Zayed Khan threatened him with gun

Country's renowned actor Omar Sani has submitted a complaint to the Bangladesh Film Artist Association (Bangladesh Chalachitra Shilpi Samity) against another actor Zayed Khan for harassing noted actress Moushumi, also wife of Omar Sani.

In the complaint, Omar Sani demanded his proper punishment claiming that

such a terrorist who carries pistol cannot remain as member of the samity.

The complaint was submitted amid the debate created after Zayed Khan's threatening to shoot Omar Sani brandishing a pistol at his last Friday.

Omar Sani claims that Zayed Khan threatened him at Monowar Hossain Dipjol's son's wedding reception held at International Convention Centre, Basundhara (ICCB) while Sani warned him of not harassing his wife Mousumi.

In the written statement, Sani claimed that Zayed has been harassing his wife for the last four months. He's trying to break his conjugal life with Mousumi and he has documents to that effect. He has tried to manage Zayed to understand through whatsapp.

"When I had requested Zayed at the wedding ceremony of Dipjol's son, he got angry and threatened me with death pointing his firearm at my chest, said Sani.

Earlier, Sani told media, "I slapped him, and said a lot of mean words to him. Many ask me to forget his actions, but I cannot let this pass so easily."

While speaking to media Zayed Khan said, "This is a conspiracy to dishonour me. Conspiracies are being hatched against me repeatedly prior to the Shilpi Samity polls verdict to defame me. There is no opportunity to enter the convention centre with a pistol. This is a complete lie."

Zayed Khan claimed that he was sitting with actress Rozina and Anjana, when he saw Omar Sani enter the venue. According to him, Sani was drunk. "I saw him speaking to Dipjol for five minutes and then he left without having dinner," Zayed Khan added.

Zayed also asserts that after a day of the reception, he came across the fact that Omar Sani is calling his colleagues and peers, claiming that Sani had slapped the actor and in rage, Zayed pulled out his pistol.

He also denied Sani's allegations regarding Moushumi. "If I say something bad to Mousumi, let her tell everyone. She's well connected to journalists, and has the stand to put forward her own statement," mentioned Zayed Khan, adding, "I don't have the audacity to misbehave with Moushumi. I demand to see evidence that meets their claims."











