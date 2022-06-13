Video
Spurt in C-19 infections with 109 new cases

Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent  

After two and half months the country has crossed 100 mark and recorded 109 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday, bringing the number of cases to 1,954,115.  
At the same time, no Covid-19 death occurred in the last 24 hours. The death tally remained at 29,131.
Last March 25, the country recorded 102 new Covid-19 cases.
Besides, 91 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,905,266 and overall recovery rate at 97.50 per cent, according to a
    press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).      
The country logged positivity rate of  2.06 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.78 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 879 labs across the country tested 5,280 samples.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


