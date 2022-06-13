Video
Why not section 13(3) of the ACC Rules be scrapped: HC

Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday issued a rule asking the government and ACC to explain within 10 days why Rule 13 (3) of the Anti-Corruption Comm-ission (Amendment) Rules-2019 should not be repealed as the section allegedly curtailed individual's right to directly lodge corruption case with the court.
At the same time, the HC bench also asked the government to explain why the inclusion of a ban on the complainant by amending the 2006 rule in 2019 should not be declared without lawful authority.
The HC comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo came up with the rule following a supplementary writ petition jointly filed by Supreme Court lawyers Subir Nandi Das and Noshin Nowal on June 9 this year challenging the legality of section 13(3) of the ACC rules.

Secretaries to the Ministries of Law and Home and to the Parliament Secretariat, Chairman and Secretary of
    the ACC, and Inspector General of Police have been made respondents to reply to the rule within 10 days.
Earlier, the ACC amended the Anti-Corruption Commission Rules-2007 to issue lawsuits and issued a gazette on June 20 in 2019.
In the amended rules, it has been said that an embargo has been imposed on citizen's right to directly lodge a corruption allegation with a court and preconditions have been imposed on the court in accepting such a case for holding its trial.
On November 13 of that year, the Supreme Court lawyers filed a writ petition challenging the legality of the amendment.
After hearing on the petition, the HC bench had on December 17 in 2019 issued rule asking the ACC and government to explain why the ACC rules that curtail police's authority to directly record corruption cases should not be declared illegal and scrapped.
The HC bench on Sunday issued a fresh rule following a supplementary petition filed by the lawyers.
Advocate Subir Nandi Das appeared on behalf of his petition while senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the State.


Why not section 13(3) of the ACC Rules be scrapped: HC
