

Two more Sitakunda fire victims die

The two deceased were identified as Gausul Azam, 22, and Nurul Kader, 25.

Gausul Azam breathed his last at 3:00am while he was on life support at the ICU. Seventy per cent of his body was burnt by Sitakunda's BM Container Depot fire.

He succumbed to his injuries at the intensive care unit of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery early Sunday.

With Gausul, is among at least 10 firefighters who have died in the fire, while three others are still missing, according to fire service officials. . It is said to be the 'largest death figure' the Fire Service has seen in

a single incident.

Gausul Azam, hailing from Jashore, joined the Fire Service in 2018. He left behind his wife and a six-month old baby boy.

Our Chattogram Staff Correspondent added that another injured person in the Sitakunda depot fire died at Parkview Hospital in Chattogram city on Sunday after eight days.

Nurul Kader, 25, succumbed to his injuries at the ICU of Park View Hospital Sunday mid-day.

The deceased was Nurul Quader, 22, a resident of East Chechuria village of Banshkhali upazila.

Nurul breathed his last at 1:57pm on Sunday at the ICU of the hospital, said its In-Charge Hossain Abbas. He said the body was handed over to Nurul Quader's relatives. The fire broke out at BM Container Depot in Chattogram on June 4.











Two more victims, including a firefighter, of BM Container Depot fire in Sitakunda have died after battling severe burn injuries for eight days. The death toll reaches 48.The two deceased were identified as Gausul Azam, 22, and Nurul Kader, 25.Gausul Azam breathed his last at 3:00am while he was on life support at the ICU. Seventy per cent of his body was burnt by Sitakunda's BM Container Depot fire.He succumbed to his injuries at the intensive care unit of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery early Sunday.With Gausul, is among at least 10 firefighters who have died in the fire, while three others are still missing, according to fire service officials. . It is said to be the 'largest death figure' the Fire Service has seen ina single incident.Gausul Azam, hailing from Jashore, joined the Fire Service in 2018. He left behind his wife and a six-month old baby boy.Our Chattogram Staff Correspondent added that another injured person in the Sitakunda depot fire died at Parkview Hospital in Chattogram city on Sunday after eight days.Nurul Kader, 25, succumbed to his injuries at the ICU of Park View Hospital Sunday mid-day.The deceased was Nurul Quader, 22, a resident of East Chechuria village of Banshkhali upazila.Nurul breathed his last at 1:57pm on Sunday at the ICU of the hospital, said its In-Charge Hossain Abbas. He said the body was handed over to Nurul Quader's relatives. The fire broke out at BM Container Depot in Chattogram on June 4.