Padma Bridge poised to compound Dhaka’s chronic traffic congestion



The two-decade journey of the Padma Bridge dream will finally come true on June 25 when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the mega infrastructure. The move will change the fortunes of districts in the South and South-West of the country. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The transport owners of Madaripur, Shariatpur, Faridpur, Rajbari, Gopalganj, Khulna, Jashore, Shatkhira, Bagerhat, Chuadanga, Kushtia, Meherpur, Jhenaidah, Magura, Narail, Barishal, Pirojpur, Patuakhali, Barguna, Jhalokathi and Bhola have been taking preparation to operate new transport services with Dhaka city to take the advantage of the bridge for easing travel of the people of those areas.

According to the transport sector leaders, only transport owners of Shariatpur have already invested around Tk 300 crore to launch new luxury bus services for operating in the route.

In this situation, the people of Dhaka city, Munshiganj and those districts fear heavy pressure of transport in Dhaka city as the transport would be operated day and night. Several thousand new buses will enter the city creating a huge traffic congestion every day to commute its dwellers.

How the situation could be handled after entering of the new buses in the city? In response to a query, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday told at a press conference, "Nothing has yet been planned. We are still thinking the issue to work out the way to resolve the problem."

"Hopefully, it would not be a problem. We will take immediate measures to accommodate the transports in the city," he added.

Mainly the traffic congestions are being seen in the city where the bus stoppages are located. But, four major bus stoppages - Gabtoli, Sayedabad, Mohakhali and Fulbaria - have been meeting up the demand of bus stoppages in the city now. At the same time, a new bus stoppage was established at the city's Dhalpur area to meet the increasing pressure of buses.

As there is no other option, the bus owners have been using some important places like a part of Mayor Hanif flyover in Gulistan, Kamlapur Railway Station area, Mohammadpur Shia Mosque, Mohammapur Bus Stand, Mirpur Darus Salam Road, Mirpur section-1, 10, 12 and 14, Bhashantek area, UCB circle and Uttara Abdullahpur area as temporary bus stoppages. The people of those areas need to face huge congestions for the temporary stoppages, according to sufferers.

According to our Shariatpur Correspondent, the transport owners of Shariatpur, one of the two districts connected by the Padma Bridge, have expressed their expectation that massive changes will take place in the transport sector of the district after the inauguration of the bridge on June 25.

After the opening of the bridge, direct road communication will be established between Shariatpur and Dhaka. To take advantage of the direct road communication system, transport owners of the district have already invested around Tk 300 crore to launch new buses over the Padma Bridge from the very first day of vehicular movement on the bridge.

According to the district bus owners' association, some private companies have taken the initiative to run direct buses on Shariatpur-Dhaka and Shariatpur-Narayanganj routes. All companies have been preparing 300 buses primarily for plying over the Padma Bridge.

Faruk Ahmed Talukder, President of Shariatpur Bus Owners' Association, said, "We hope we can launch the direct bus service from Shariatpur to Dhaka from the inauguration day of the Padma Bridge. Some transport companies have already started their preparations to run the buses. Only those who have route permits on the Dhaka-Shariatpur route can operate buses on the route."

Abbas Kotwal, a resident of Shariatpur, said their long-cherished dream will become a reality, and that they will not suffer on the river route.











Though the traffic congestion has already been seen as a chronic problem for the Dhaka city, the capital city is likely to face pressure of additional transport from 19 southern districts from June 26 after opening of the much-hyped Padma Bridge on June 25.The transport owners of Madaripur, Shariatpur, Faridpur, Rajbari, Gopalganj, Khulna, Jashore, Shatkhira, Bagerhat, Chuadanga, Kushtia, Meherpur, Jhenaidah, Magura, Narail, Barishal, Pirojpur, Patuakhali, Barguna, Jhalokathi and Bhola have been taking preparation to operate new transport services with Dhaka city to take the advantage of the bridge for easing travel of the people of those areas.According to the transport sector leaders, only transport owners of Shariatpur have already invested around Tk 300 crore to launch new luxury bus services for operating in the route.In this situation, the people of Dhaka city, Munshiganj and those districts fear heavy pressure of transport in Dhaka city as the transport would be operated day and night. Several thousand new buses will enter the city creating a huge traffic congestion every day to commute its dwellers.How the situation could be handled after entering of the new buses in the city? In response to a query, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday told at a press conference, "Nothing has yet been planned. We are still thinking the issue to work out the way to resolve the problem.""Hopefully, it would not be a problem. We will take immediate measures to accommodate the transports in the city," he added.Mainly the traffic congestions are being seen in the city where the bus stoppages are located. But, four major bus stoppages - Gabtoli, Sayedabad, Mohakhali and Fulbaria - have been meeting up the demand of bus stoppages in the city now. At the same time, a new bus stoppage was established at the city's Dhalpur area to meet the increasing pressure of buses.As there is no other option, the bus owners have been using some important places like a part of Mayor Hanif flyover in Gulistan, Kamlapur Railway Station area, Mohammadpur Shia Mosque, Mohammapur Bus Stand, Mirpur Darus Salam Road, Mirpur section-1, 10, 12 and 14, Bhashantek area, UCB circle and Uttara Abdullahpur area as temporary bus stoppages. The people of those areas need to face huge congestions for the temporary stoppages, according to sufferers.According to our Shariatpur Correspondent, the transport owners of Shariatpur, one of the two districts connected by the Padma Bridge, have expressed their expectation that massive changes will take place in the transport sector of the district after the inauguration of the bridge on June 25.After the opening of the bridge, direct road communication will be established between Shariatpur and Dhaka. To take advantage of the direct road communication system, transport owners of the district have already invested around Tk 300 crore to launch new buses over the Padma Bridge from the very first day of vehicular movement on the bridge.According to the district bus owners' association, some private companies have taken the initiative to run direct buses on Shariatpur-Dhaka and Shariatpur-Narayanganj routes. All companies have been preparing 300 buses primarily for plying over the Padma Bridge.Faruk Ahmed Talukder, President of Shariatpur Bus Owners' Association, said, "We hope we can launch the direct bus service from Shariatpur to Dhaka from the inauguration day of the Padma Bridge. Some transport companies have already started their preparations to run the buses. Only those who have route permits on the Dhaka-Shariatpur route can operate buses on the route."Abbas Kotwal, a resident of Shariatpur, said their long-cherished dream will become a reality, and that they will not suffer on the river route.