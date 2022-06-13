Charge framed against ex-DGHS DG, 5 others

A Dhaka court on Sunday framed charges against six people including former director general of Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) Abul Kalam Azad in a case filed for misappropriating money in name of corona patient treatment.

After framing charges, Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman of Special Judge's Court fixed 4 July for beginning the trial in

the case.

The court read out the charges before the five accused and asked them whether they are guilty or not. They pleaded not guilty and demanded justice.

Earlier in the day, the judge dismissed the petitions submitted for discharging them from the charges of the case, ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir confirmed it to the Daily Observer.

Five other accused are former director (Hospitals and Clinics) Dr Aminul Hasan, Deputy Director (Hospital-1) Dr Md Younus Ali, Assistant Director (Hospital-1) Dr Md Shafiur Rahman, and Research Officer Dr Md Didarul Islam of DGHS and Shahed Karim, chairman of Regent Group.

However, Dr Azad and four others are currently on bail and Shahed is behind the bars.

On June 6, the same court set Sunday to pass an order whether the charges will be framed or not.

The court fixed the date after a hearing on charge framing.

On September 30 last year, ACC Deputy Director Md Farid Ahmed Patwary, also Investigation Officer of the case, submitted the chargesheet against the six including former health DG Abul Kalam Azad and Regent Group chairman Shahed Karim, in the case.

According to the case documents, the accused under mutual agreement turned the unregistered and out of operation Regent Hospital into Covid dedicated hospital, signing memorandum of understanding, testing samples of 3,939 people for Covid-19 at National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine (NIPSOM) free of cost, whereas they realized Tk 3,500 from each person as test fee and embezzled Tk 1,37, 86,500 in this way.

They are also accused of submitting bill of Tk 1, 96, 20,000 as food allowance for doctors, nurses, word boys and other officials and staff of Regent Hospital's Uttara and Mirpur branches.

The ACC filed the case against Shahed and four others, excluding the name of Azad on September 22 of 2020.











