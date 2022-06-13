Video
Khaleda has two more blocks

Treatment abroad demanded

Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Staff Correspondent

"BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is under intensive care at the hospital. No decision had been taken on the other two blocks of her heart," said BNP Vice Chairman AJM Zahid Hossain and one of the members of medical board assigned to treat.
Zahid said to the media, "Angiogram report shows three blocks at the Khaleda Zia's heart. The main vessel on the left side of her heart block is more than 95 per cent. It is difficult to say now how the other two blocks will behave."
He also said that a team of cardiologists is currently taking care of Khaleda Zia.
Zahid Hossain further said, "Khaleda Zia has been kept under close observation for 72 hours from 2:00pm on Saturday. It would not be right to comment before pass this time. "
    Khaleda Zia's brother Shamim Eskander has demanded that Khaleda Zia be sent abroad for better treatment. But the government said the issue of temporary release could be resolved through law.
The Dhaka Metropolitan north and south of the BNP held a rally in front of the National Press Club on Sunday demanding Khaleda Zia's medical treatment abroad and her unconditional release.
BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "If anything happens to Khaleda Zia, the people of this country will not forgive the Awami League government. People will drag them down from power."
Demanding the release of Khaleda Zia, Fakhrul said, "Convicted people go abroad for treatment by air ambulance. But who has sacrificed her life to protect democracy in the country is not allowed to seek advance treatment abroad."
"Send Khaleda Zia abroad for better treatment. Otherwise, Awami League government has to take all his responsibilities," said the BNP leader.
He said, "The Awami League government is afraid of Khaleda Zia. This illegitimate fascist government is deliberately controlling the judiciary, the administration and the ACC and holding her on false charges."
Informing about Khaleda Zia's latest condition, the BNP Secretary General said, "Khaleda Zia's life has been saved due to the timely action and treatment of our doctors. But she has liver cirrhosis, arthritis, heart disease and kidney disease. She needs advanced treatment for all these complex diseases. Our local medical system cannot ensure her better treatment."
referring to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina statement "I did not bow down to anyone," Mirza Fakhrul said "When Ershad came to power on March 24, 1982, you said we are not unhappy."
Mentioning that the Awami League has always come to power through terror, Fakrul Islam said, "Those who have always destroyed the democracy of the country, Awami League always rapport with illegal power. The party always takes stand against democracy of Bangladesh. "
He called on all to unite for the movement.


