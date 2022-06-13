Video
Money Laundering Case

Destiny owner's wife Farah Diba sent to jail

Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Court Correspondent

Destiny owner’s wife Farah Diba sent to jail

Destiny owner’s wife Farah Diba sent to jail

Destiny Group owner Md Rafiqul Amin's wife Farha Diba, was sent to jail in a money laundering case in which she was earlier sentenced  in absentia to eight years' imprisonment and fined Tk 40 crore.
Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka passed the order after Farha Diba surrendered before it, seeking bail in the case.
The same court on May 12 sentenced her to eight years in prison and fined her Tk 40 crore, in default of which she will have to serve two more years in jail.
In the same judgement, the judge also sentenced Destiny Group Managing Director Mohammad Rafiqul Amin to 12 years and fined Tk 200 crore, in default of which he would have to serve three more years in prison.
Former army chief Lt Gen (retd) Harun-Ar-Rashid  has been sentenced to four years in prison with a fine of Tk 3.5 lakh in the same case.
The irregularities of Destiny Group believed to be the worst multi-level marketing scam in the country came under the spotlight in early 2012 after the Bangladesh Bank found that it had been involved in illegal transactions.
The Anti-Corruption Commission on May 4 in 2014 pressed charges against 51 people in two
    cases filed on charges of misappropriating over Tk 4,200 crore from investors.
In July 2012, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed two cases with Kalabagan Police Station in the capital against 22 Destiny officials on the charge of laundering the money.
According to the charge sheets, the accused misappropriated about Tk 4, 200 crore through its tree plantation project and the cooperative firm and laundered money abroad.
The allegations against Rafiqul and other officials of Destiny were embezzling money from the investors in the name of Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society and Destiny Tree Plantation Ltd and laundering it. According to the statements in these two cases, a total of Tk 41.19 billion has been embezzled and laundered.




