Padma Bridge reflection of PM’s indomitable courage: Quader

Though the much-hyped Padma Bridge is being inaugurated on June 25, the public will be able to move over the bridge from 6:00am on June 26.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said this at a press conference held at the Mawa end of the Padma Bridge Project on Sunday.

Obaidul Quader said, "The Padma Multipurpose Bridge is the reflection of the indomitable courage of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The bridge has been built on only contribution of none but Sheikh Hasina."

Quader, also the General Secretary of the ruling Awami League (AL), said, "The Prime Minister has given a strong reply to the World Bank and those who made conspiracy against the bridge by completing the construction of the bridge."

"The Padma Bridge is not a dream now, it is a reality. We have proved our capability and now we can say that -yes, we can. The bridge is a symbol of our dignity and honour before the world," he added.

The Minister also said the Padma Bridge is a revenge of our defamation.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, the Minister said that a congratulation meeting will be held on June 25 at 10:00am at Mawa end with people of different professions including diplomats. The plaque of Padma Bridge will be unveiled here. After 11:00am, Sheikh Hasina will unveil another plaque on the other side of the river by crossing the bridge on a vehicle. Then Sheikh Hasina will address a mass gathering of millions of people at Kathalbari ferry ghat.

In response to a question, Obaidul Quader said, "The government will invite Dr Muhammad Yunus, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and World Bank President to the Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony on June 25."

"Invitation letters are ready for distribution and we will start sending invitation letters from Thursday. Foreign guests will be invited through their respective embassies," he added.

Replying to a question over durability of the bridge, the Minister said durability of the bridge is some 100 years.

Regarding the toll collection system of the bridge the Minister said, "Tolls will be collected manually in first six months then it will be digitalized. After that, manual and digital both systems will be available there. Vehicles can cross the bridge paying certain amount of toll by punching prepaid smart cards in the toll plazas."

In reply to another question, Obaidul Quader said there are fear of subversion surrounding the inauguration of the Padma Bridge. Detectives have some information. We had concerns about this before. The matter is being looked into.










