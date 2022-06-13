Video
Beaten up by headmaster, school student hospitalized

Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

SUNAMGANJ, June 12: A class VIII student was hospitalized after being beaten up by the headmaster of his school in Sunamganj's Derai upazila recently.
The victim was identified as Tamim Rahman, son of Selu Mia of Tongor village of the upazila.
The incident occurred when Tamim, a student of Abdul Matlib High School of the village, along with another student went to the school to attend an exam. Both of them were seriously beaten up by headmaster Lutfur Rahman as they tried to sit on the same seat.    -UNB



