Diarrhoea claims three lives at Thanchi

Three people, including a child, died of diarrhoea in a remote area at Thanchi Upazila of Bandarban district.

Dr Wahiduzzaman Murad, Officer of Thanchi Upazila Health and Family Welfare, confirmed the matter on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Karbari Menthat Mo, 48, son of Amen Mo, a resident of Main Thang Para, Ward no 6, Remakri Union, Langan Mo, 50, son of Menpung Mo, a resident of Langan Para and Pren Moy Mo, 11, son of Men Ro Mor, a resident of Singh Chang Para in the same ward.

Dr Wahiduzzaman Murad, said, "Outbreaks of diarrhoea have been reported in Remakri and Tindu Unions. Three medical teams have sent to Remakri, Baramadak and Andarmanik areas. Besides, medicines have been sent to those areas through BGB.

However, when asked about the number of people suffering from diarrhoea in remote areas of Thanchi, he said, "The areas are inaccessible. There is no mobile network. How many people have affected it can be said only after the medical team come back. But so far I know that 60 people have been infected."

Mui Shai Thui Marma, chairman of the Remakri Union, said, "Clean water is needed in remote areas due to the rainy season. The crisis of clean water is going on in there. The water of fountains has become polluted. Drinking dirty water seems to be causing diarrhoea."

Nihar Ranjan Nandi, Civil Surgeon of Bandarban, said, "The communication system is very poor as it is a very remote area. We are working with the BGB in the diarrhoea affected areas. Medicines are being given free of cost. Most of them are suffering from diarrhoea due to drinking dirty water. So far, about 12 people have been admitted to hospitals with diarrhoea."











