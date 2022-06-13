Flash flood leaves 20,000 people marooned in Kurigram

KURIGRAM, June 12: Low-lying areas in six unions of Roumari upazila have been inundated by flash flood triggered by the recent rains and onrush of upstream water, rendering 20,000 people marooned.

Aman seedbeds and other paddy fields were submerged following the rise in water level of the Brahmmaputra and Jinjiram Rivers in India.

The flood-hit areas include Dharmapur, Chatkaraibari, Khetarchar, Gachbari, Italukanda, Kauniarchar, Kajaikata in Datbhanga union, Goytapara, Boalmari, Begularchar, Chatlakanda, Taluachar, Jhunkichar of Shoulmari union, Mandalpara, Natanpara, Chandarpara, Izlamari, Charaijalamari, Madartila, Char Isakuri, Boraibari, Chuliarchar, Jhaubari, Patadhoa Para, Bauar Gram, Dhublabari in Roumari union, Baishpara, Faluarchar, Baghmara, Baladmara of Bondaber union, Puraton Jadurchar, Kheuarchar, Namabakbanda, Dakkhin Algarchar, Char Lathial Danga, Pakhiura dhanarchar in Jadurchar union, Char Ghughumari, Khauria and Sukherbati in Char Shoulmari union.

Abu Syed of Madartila village said his paddy fields went under water due to the recent flash flood. "I have to harvest immature paddy to avoid huge loss."

Abdul Kaiyum, of Mandalpara village, said he brought one bigha of land under vegetable cultivation and now all vegetables went under water due to the heavy rainfall.

Salim Uddin, a farmer of Isakuri village, said I have brought my three bighas of land under paddy cultivation after harvesting maize but all my dreams dashed due to the rains.

Abdul Kaiyum Chowdhury, Roumari Upazila Agriculture Officer, said the loseds caused by the rains might be little as many farmers have harvested their paddy from the field but vegetable crops land and Aman seedbed were badly damaged due to rains.

Azizur Rahman, Project Implementation Officer of Roumari Upazila, said they are observing the overall situation closely. "Necessary steps will be taken if flood situation worsens further." -UNB











