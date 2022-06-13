Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 June, 2022, 1:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Flash flood leaves 20,000 people marooned in Kurigram

Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

KURIGRAM, June 12: Low-lying areas in six unions of Roumari upazila have been inundated by flash flood triggered by the recent rains and onrush of upstream water, rendering 20,000 people marooned.
Aman seedbeds and other paddy fields were submerged following the rise in water level of the Brahmmaputra and Jinjiram Rivers in India.
The flood-hit areas include Dharmapur, Chatkaraibari, Khetarchar, Gachbari, Italukanda, Kauniarchar, Kajaikata in Datbhanga union, Goytapara, Boalmari, Begularchar, Chatlakanda, Taluachar, Jhunkichar of Shoulmari union, Mandalpara, Natanpara, Chandarpara, Izlamari, Charaijalamari, Madartila, Char Isakuri, Boraibari, Chuliarchar, Jhaubari, Patadhoa Para, Bauar Gram, Dhublabari in Roumari union, Baishpara, Faluarchar, Baghmara, Baladmara of Bondaber union, Puraton Jadurchar, Kheuarchar, Namabakbanda, Dakkhin Algarchar, Char Lathial Danga, Pakhiura dhanarchar in Jadurchar union, Char Ghughumari, Khauria and Sukherbati in Char Shoulmari union.
Abu Syed of Madartila village said his paddy fields went under water due to the recent flash flood. "I have to harvest immature paddy to avoid huge loss."
Abdul Kaiyum, of Mandalpara village, said he brought one bigha of land under vegetable cultivation and now all vegetables went under water due to the heavy rainfall.
Salim Uddin, a farmer of Isakuri village, said I have brought my three bighas of land under paddy cultivation after harvesting maize but all my dreams dashed due to the rains.
Abdul Kaiyum Chowdhury, Roumari Upazila Agriculture Officer, said the loseds caused by the rains might be little as many farmers have harvested their paddy from the field but vegetable crops land and Aman seedbed were badly damaged due to rains.
Azizur Rahman, Project Implementation Officer of Roumari Upazila, said they are observing the overall situation closely. "Necessary steps will be taken if flood situation worsens further."     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Beaten up by headmaster, school student hospitalized
Climate action priority for UK, says acting British High Commissioner
Diarrhoea claims three lives at Thanchi
Flash flood leaves 20,000 people marooned in Kurigram
Focus on extending tax net to enhance Tax-GDP ratio: ICAB
World Day Against Child Labour today
UN voices concern over action against Odhikar
EC asks AL MP Bahar to leave constituency


Latest News
JICA wants to install Incinerator plants to dispose medical waste
Global oil, LNG price hike impact Bangladesh: Momen
British HC honours Earth Science Olympiad finalists
HC grants 6 months bail to accused Sylhet cop in custodial death case
Forex reserve still in standard level: BB governor
Online papers, portals cannot broadcast talk show, bulletin: Hasan
Social stability a must to implement budget: Planning Minister
Harun asks govt to protest remarks against Prophet Muhammad
MPs slam amnesty to money launderers
Bongo brings Girls Squad Season 2 on June 15
Most Read News
Padma Bridge: A symbol of hallmark leadership
SSC exams rescheduled due to Padma Bridge inauguration
Massacre at Texas school: Protest against gun violence in US
Ending child labour merits holistic approach
Ministers gather for high-stakes WTO meet
Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi forms a human chain at Shahbagh
Fiji: Climate change, not conflict, is Asia's biggest security threat
China not interested in Ukraine war, sanctions do not resolve crisis
Bangladesh fans unlikely to watch series against Windes
What new in proposed budget 2022-23?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft