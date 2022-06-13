Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 June, 2022, 1:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Ban on entering Sundarban

2 lakh families pushed into financial hardship

Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

2 lakh families pushed into financial hardship

2 lakh families pushed into financial hardship

SATKHIRA, June 11: As many as two lakh families who depend on the Sundarban for their livelihoods have been facing acute financial hardship due to the three-month restriction on collection of resources from the mangrove forest.
The government restricted entry into the forest for fishing, travel or resources collection for three months from June 1 to August 31 to ensure an undisturbed environment for wildlife during the breeding season.
Woodcutters, honey collectors, fishermen and others in seven districts- Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Barguna, Jhalakathi and Patuakhali -along the Sundarban have been passing idle time without work due to the ban.
During a recent visit to the Sundarban, the UNB correspondent learnt that many people living on fishing, cutting wood, and collecting honey from the Sundarban are facing acute food crisis and living on either starving or half-fed.
Bawals (wood collectors), fishermen and Mowals, (honey collectors) said they need assistance from the government or they would die from starvation.
MA Hasan, assistant director of Sundarban West zone (Satkhira Range), said the forest department is enforcing a 93-day 'Surbandban Rest zone' till August 31 and during the period, no one will be allowed to enter the forest.
Already, a list of the worst affected people was sent to the authorities concerned of the Forest Department seeking assistance but yet to get any response, he said.
Sudhanshu Sekhor Gain, a fisherman of Burigoalini in Satkhira's Shyamnagar upazila, said "I have been running my family by catching crabs from the Sundarban but now I have no income."
"We are passing a hard time, maintaining family with our low income has become difficult amid soaring prices of daily essentials and then the restriction came. No one can feel my pain," said Hanif Gazi, another fisherman of the area.
Siddique Gazi, a fisherman of Datinkhali village in the upazila said, "We are not habituated to work outside the Sundarban as we earn by catching crabs and fish from the forest. We are struggling hard at that moment due to the ban."
Tushar Kumar Majumdar, Shyamnagar upazila senior fisheries officer, said there is a list of 795 fishermen in the upazila.
They will get 86 kgs of rice per person. Besides, a list of 8,324 fishermen was prepared and sent to the forest department for food assistance.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Member of University Grants Commission Prof Dr Md Abu Taher
Bangladesh Water Development Board holds a two-day long international workshop
Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University
2 lakh families pushed into financial hardship
Padma Bridge: Shariatpur transport owners eye massive boost to business
Bangladesh Mahila Parishad holds a protest programme
Monks of Ctg Buddhist society visits burn patients at CMCH
BSMMU launches Heart Failure Clinic


Latest News
JICA wants to install Incinerator plants to dispose medical waste
Global oil, LNG price hike impact Bangladesh: Momen
British HC honours Earth Science Olympiad finalists
HC grants 6 months bail to accused Sylhet cop in custodial death case
Forex reserve still in standard level: BB governor
Online papers, portals cannot broadcast talk show, bulletin: Hasan
Social stability a must to implement budget: Planning Minister
Harun asks govt to protest remarks against Prophet Muhammad
MPs slam amnesty to money launderers
Bongo brings Girls Squad Season 2 on June 15
Most Read News
Padma Bridge: A symbol of hallmark leadership
SSC exams rescheduled due to Padma Bridge inauguration
Massacre at Texas school: Protest against gun violence in US
Ending child labour merits holistic approach
Ministers gather for high-stakes WTO meet
Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi forms a human chain at Shahbagh
Fiji: Climate change, not conflict, is Asia's biggest security threat
China not interested in Ukraine war, sanctions do not resolve crisis
Bangladesh fans unlikely to watch series against Windes
What new in proposed budget 2022-23?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft