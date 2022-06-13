Monks of Ctg Buddhist society visits burn patients at CMCH

CHATTOGRAM, June 12: A delegation of monks of Chattogram Nandankanan Buddhist Monastery visited the victims of fire at BM Depot in Sitakunda on Saturday.

The group of monks led by Shasanjyoti Bhikku handed over cash, clothes and dry food to the burn victims in different wards of Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH). Shasanjyoti Bhikku said, "We stood beside the injured in the Sitakunda tragedy. We have handed over about Tk 200,000 in cash and other necessities to the injured and supplied medicines worth Tk 50,000. We will continue to provide humanitarian assistance in future."

Special prayers have been held in the Temple for the peace of souls of the victims, he added.

Muditananda Bhikkhu, L Anuruddha Mahather, Nandabangsha Shramana of Nandankanan Buddhist Monastery and Ratan Barua were present at this time.











