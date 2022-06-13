Video
Updated data of city buildings missing

Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

At a time when jolts to mild tremors have become regular occurrences in the country - government should have updated data of our city buildings - so to develop a concrete plan on how to deal with a big scale earthquake.

Suffice to say, the state of unplanned urbanisation in Dhaka has reached to such alarming level that a big scale earthquake could anytime raze it to the ground.

But there is little data available on the sad state of vulnerability.

In a 2020 report presented to the Asian Disaster Reduction Centre by the ministry of disaster management, the government reported that around 250,000 buildings in the three major cities of Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet are extremely vulnerable to earthquakes. Moreover, the report also said 24 percent of the buildings in Dhaka, 46 percent in Sylhet and 79 percent in Chattogram were detected as risky.

But all of this data is collected from 2009.

The capital city has been expanding at a rate of 3.3 percent every year for the last two decades.

However, the last data regarding the vulnerability of the city dates back to 2010 when Stanford University evaluated the earthquake risk of cities around the world and prepared an index.

Back then in that index, Dhaka was placed among the world's 20 most vulnerable cities to earthquakes.

Nevertheless, first it is time to collect new and update old data of city buildings. And second, it is also time to investigate into why the job has been left undone for so many years.

The City Development Corporation has reportedly inspected 3,252 school buildings in the city and found 90 percent of them to be not resilient to earthquakes - merely a tip of the iceberg.

Not only is it time to fast expand the inspection range of all city buildings and bring them under the data scanner, but also adopt preventive measures. If need be, demolish risky buildings which have been constructed by violating building code.

However, it is promising to note that in his budget speech for 2022-23, finance minister mentioned that an earthquake vulnerability assessment for buildings in Dhaka city is going on under the Urban Resilience Project. Under the project, a risk assessment of Dhaka is being done and will be completed by this year.

Then awaits the next big challenge: Transfer updated data and information into a concrete plan for the city.

We expect efficient and speedy completion of the risk assessment plan, and then to act upon it.

A polite reminder, since 2020 up till now, there have been 27 small-scale earthquakes to have mildly shaken the country, and its immediate surrounding regions. Earthquakes do not erupt with a forewarning.

Time is ticking.



