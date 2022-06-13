Withdraw travel tax to India

Dear Sir

According to the Travel Tax Act 2013, Foreign Travel Rate Determination Rules 2014, travel tax has to be paid at the rate of BDT 500 per passport passenger in case of foreign travel. Most of the land travellers are low and middle class so they feel comfortable to travel illegally due to travel tax.



Although travel tax is levied on Indian passengers, travel tax is not levied on Bangladeshi passengers in India. This is often seen to be an argument with Indian passengers. India and Bangladesh have friendly relations.



For this reason, India does not charge travel tax from Bangladeshis. We are constantly going to India for treatment. Travel tax is a burden for us. You have to be a victim of harassment while paying travel tax. Again, you have to pay an extra subscription at the bank booth at the rate of 300/400 BDT. We are urging the government to withdraw the travel tax.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,

Center for Research Innovation and evelopment (CRID)