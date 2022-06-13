Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 June, 2022, 1:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Withdraw travel tax to India

Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

Dear Sir
According to the Travel Tax Act 2013, Foreign Travel Rate Determination Rules 2014, travel tax has to be paid at the rate of BDT 500 per passport passenger in case of foreign travel. Most of the land travellers are low and middle class so they feel comfortable to travel illegally due to travel tax.

Although travel tax is levied on Indian passengers, travel tax is not levied on Bangladeshi passengers in India. This is often seen to be an argument with Indian passengers. India and Bangladesh have friendly relations.

For this reason, India does not charge travel tax from Bangladeshis. We are constantly going to India for treatment. Travel tax is a burden for us. You have to be a victim of harassment while paying travel tax. Again, you have to pay an extra subscription at the bank booth at the rate of 300/400 BDT. We are urging the government to withdraw the travel tax.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,
Center for Research Innovation and evelopment (CRID)



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Withdraw travel tax to India
One month on, still no justice in sight for our beloved Shireen
Political and economic trilemma: External shocks or prosperity
Today's global reality and UN's effectiveness
Sitakunda fire exposes sad state of our fire management
Sitakunda carnage: Who should be held responsible?
Brazil-Argentina war of words
For women, migration is a constant fight


Latest News
JICA wants to install Incinerator plants to dispose medical waste
Global oil, LNG price hike impact Bangladesh: Momen
British HC honours Earth Science Olympiad finalists
HC grants 6 months bail to accused Sylhet cop in custodial death case
Forex reserve still in standard level: BB governor
Online papers, portals cannot broadcast talk show, bulletin: Hasan
Social stability a must to implement budget: Planning Minister
Harun asks govt to protest remarks against Prophet Muhammad
MPs slam amnesty to money launderers
Bongo brings Girls Squad Season 2 on June 15
Most Read News
Padma Bridge: A symbol of hallmark leadership
SSC exams rescheduled due to Padma Bridge inauguration
Massacre at Texas school: Protest against gun violence in US
Ending child labour merits holistic approach
Ministers gather for high-stakes WTO meet
Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi forms a human chain at Shahbagh
Fiji: Climate change, not conflict, is Asia's biggest security threat
China not interested in Ukraine war, sanctions do not resolve crisis
Bangladesh fans unlikely to watch series against Windes
What new in proposed budget 2022-23?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft