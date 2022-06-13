Political and economic trilemma: External shocks or prosperity







The concept states that a country may simultaneously choose any two, but not all, of the three goals of monetary policy independence, exchange rate stability, and financial market openness to the full extent.



The Bretton Woods system, which existed from 1944 to 1971, allowed its member states to impose capital controls and barriers to international trade. During this period, financial market was open with control over monetary policy and exchange rate.



But after 1971, policy advocacy by non-state organizations was to regulate monetary policy with open up of financial market and floating exchange rate. The opening of financial market leads to convertibility of capital account. Free movement of capital results in external loans into the home economy.



Dani Rodrik applied economic trilemma to political economy. The concept asserts that among national sovereignty, democracy, and globalization, only two of these policy goals or forms of governance can be simultaneously achieved to the full extent, but not all three.



As an example, each of the member states of the EU has democratic institutions of governance and is open to the globalized markets. However, each state cannot pursue its own national interest or assert its sovereignty.



Other countries try to reap the benefit of globalization while still fully embracing their own sovereign statehood. These countries align themselves with international rules and standards when making their own, but they do not necessarily follow a fully democratic process for policymaking.



Their domestic standards and rules are not based on democratically determined policies, but rather on those of multinational corporations and non-state organizations.



There is a link between economic policy trilemma and political policy trilemma - one parameter needs to be left. In open policy regime, capital control in economic perspective and democratic process in political perspective are phased out.



Policy options for economic and political issues require to leave monetary policy autonomy and democracy respectively. As a result, domestic policies are guided by the common prescriptions prescribed by non-state organizations.



Domestic policies framed with prescriptions of multilateral bodies show good results in theory. But 'one size fits for all' never brings betterment for all. As a result of financial market openness and without democratic process in decision making, domestic market becomes dependent on global markets. In the short run, it brings good results. What is the benefit to think of long term since in the long term we are all dead?



It is true but we are all not dead in the long run. Rather imposed policies do not work in the long run in case of changing situation. Theory of competitive advantage does not allow to produce all, it says to depend on imports for goods, production of which is not cost effective. But supply chain shocks for any reason may jeopardize the transactions leading to worse situation in supply level in domestic market.



As the given situation of Covid-19, the major parts of the world are in lock-down, leading to disruption of production process. The situation was fuelled to a great extent at the invasion by Russia to Ukrain. This results in supply shocks of strategic goods like fuels and gasoline. The supply shocks are so acute that many countries stop exporting essential items like edible oils, cereals products, and so on.



A supply shock of a particular problem sets an economy to break. So policy mix is nicely on function when situation is on track. But deviation is a cost to an economy as observed in the present situation, all bad parameters of economic tools ranging from price spiral to local currency depreciation come into existence.



Why will nation states go to leave democratic framework for policy making process? The simple answer is that dependency beyond borders needs to observe non-state regulations. Adherence to democracy relates to internal issues. Going beyond the limit, sacrifice is needed.



As a result, all are not within the reach. Finance is a veil for cross border transactions of goods and services, for which international rules need to be observed. Since domestic rules do not work here, democratic formalities are inoperative in this context - accept or leave.



Globalization is basically focused on business - trading of goods and services, movement of manpower and financial capital, and dealing in financial products like loans, derivatives, etc. These are all related to financial openness. In stable situations, adoption of financial openness and globalization work nicely. But openness and globalizationdestabilize economies in odd situations.



Is it not possible to run without openness? Answer is 'no' in the sense that without trading of goods and services, an economy cannot run for which openness is required. 'Yes' is answer since an economy can run without external borrowing in spite of being open.



The concept of trilemma is true in theory. But should it be applied in accordance with the concept? Definitely it should not be, rather the concept needs to be fine-tuned so that negative effects of financial openness cannot jeopardize the stability of an economy.



The theory truly speaks that only two can be adopted out of three options. But policy mix is not automatically generated. It depends on decision. Policy range should be long term but needs to be divided with different segments. Otherwise, changing situation can set an economy to face dire problems. Simply, present situation of global supply chain shocks can be taken as an example.



Usual situation leads us to adopt competitive advantage for import of edible oil without alternative initiative to produce within the border. As such, supply shocks in edible oil leads price hike due to non-availability of alternative products. Hence, policy mix needs to be revisited without theoretical analysis.

