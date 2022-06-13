

Today's global reality and UN's effectiveness



By dint of Russia's attack, UNHCR estimated, about 6.2 million Ukrainians have leaved their motherland for which Europe wide number of refugees have been increased, more than 3 million Ukrainians have sheltered in other countries except its neighbouring countries and more than 8 million have abandoned internally. This is the fastest forced population movement since the Second World War. The High Commissioner for Human Rights has disclosed, as of 24 May, about 8533 civilian casualties were recorded, including about 3942 deaths and about 10 million people are in potential danger of death.



On the other hand, Ukraine yields half of the total sunflower edible oil across the world. Moreover, the country exports15% maize and 10%wheet, but the exports of these products are stopped due to the war. In consequences, up to last May, the same products producers 23 countries have also stopped their exports for ensuring internal food security. So, the United Nations has warned for possibility of worldwide food crisis in this regard.



Besides, by dint of food and fuel crisis, the prices of all everyday essential products have been hiked. The price of US dollar has been increased also. The inflation of Euro zone has been fixed at 8.1 in the last month. The purchasing power of global common people has been decreased. After launching the war, the price of fuel oil is being hiked rapidly. The price hiking of fuel is connected with the hiking of other commodities.



Russia is the supreme exporting countries of fuel gas, second highest of crude fuel oil and third highest of coal exporting countries across the world. On the other hand, Russia has stopped export gas in several European countries also. Analysts are apprehended that if situation would go on the way, the European countries would be envisaged on fuel crisis.



FAO has warned that Russia would restrict on exports of grains and oil seeds, due to disruptions to production, supply and delivery chains which would have a significant impact on food security. An additional 8 to 13 million people could suffer from under nutrition worldwide if food exports from Ukraine and Russia are permanently prevented by the war. This war has made impact on Asia including Bangladesh for which the prices of all commodities have gone out of purchasing power already. The UN Secretary General has warned of a hurricane of famine and a collapse of the global food system. Eventually, the humanitarian situation has become frightening extremely and the lives of global common people are at stake.



The UN General Assembly condemned the Russia's invasion in Ukraine and asked Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its troops in a resolution on February 25, 2022 on which Russia applied veto. So, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution against Russia to be suspended from the Human Rights Council and the UN Secretary General appointed Amin Awad of Sudan as a United Nations Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine to serve the crisis.



The UN Secretary General urged Russia to recoil abruptly from its aggression in Ukraine considering humanitarian view point and peace. He mentioned that Russia's attack in Kyiv in very tragic incident in the history of Ukraine. He declared it with dismay as an involvement of direct war.



After end of the Second War World, the global common people believed that the United Nations would be a shelter for ensuring world peace and security. But actually, the United Nations cannot make influence over the super power holding countries such as USA, UK, Russia, China, Germany, France, Japan, South Korea and the like; rather, in almost cases, the United Nations has been prostrating to the imperium of the super power countries like USA, UK, Russia, China and Germany since its establishment in 1945. USA and Europe are agile to wield across the world but in fact, other countries like Russia, China, and North Korea are not less influential than USA and Europe.

Therefore, the United Nations has not yet established itself as a possible mediator for a peaceful solution of the war and could not cope with promptitude to hold its position still despite elapsing 100 days of the turmoil situation and any clue is not demonstrated to overcome the catastrophe immediately in view of analyzing extensively.



It is high time to rethink about the reconstruction of the United Nations so that it will have to keep contribution to resolve any kind of severe global crisis. In order to reform, the global leaders will have to proceed to strengthen the United Nations for its effectiveness. On the other hand, as the veto power is an anachronism in this age, it could be reconsidered for the sustainable democracy and peace across the world.

Mir Mahfuzul Haque, Retired Professor & Principal











