Sitakunda fire exposes sad state of our fire management

A horrific explosion took place at BM Container Depot in Sitakunda, Chittagong on Saturday, June 4. The blast was so severe that it shook an area of about four square kilometers in the vicinity of the site.



The fire service could not enter the main place of the fire at first due to the toxic wash. People, who came to the scene, including members of the fire service, could not open their eyes. They were having trouble breathing. The blast sent toxic fumes from the chemical into the area.



In the event of an explosion or fire, heat and smoke have spread directly over an area of two and a half square kilometers. And it has a far-reaching effect in the area of 10 square kilometers. The container depot industry in Chittagong started its journey 24 years ago for the management of import and export goods. This is the first major accident at a container depot in Chittagong since the industry started its journey.



The BM container depot contains a huge amount of a chemical called 'hydrogen peroxide'. Hydrogen peroxide is a chemical compound. If it is heated, hydrogen peroxide acts as an explosive in thermal decomposition.



Fires often occur in different cities of the country, including the capital. Fires are raging in homes, chemical warehouses, garment factories, shopping complexes, general markets, and flats and even in slums, the only shelter for the poor. Burnt by the flames of these fires, many are living inhuman lives with the burden of paralysis on their shoulders, and many fresh lives are being lost.



According to the fire service, 219 people were killed and 58 injured in fire accidents in 2021. In 2020, 154 people died and 36 were injured in fire accidents. In 2019, 175 people were killed and 571 injured in fire accidents. In 2016, 130 people lost their lives in 19,742 fire accidents. In 2016, 45 people died in 16,105 fire accidents. In 2016, 52 people lost their lives in 16,656 fire accidents. In 2015, 6 people lost their lives in 16,046 fire accidents.



Offices, garments, factories, markets and shopping malls have sprung up on different floors of these multi-storied buildings in Dhaka. Many of them do not have the legal approval of the concerned organization. Building code is not accepted. Heavy equipment is placed in small rooms in the factory. Many offices and factories do not have separate warehouses, so goods are piled up on different floors of the building. There is never a wide staircase to get to and from the emergency exit.



There are many unplanned and illegal electrical connections. The availability of new electric gadgets, laptops, mobile chargers and other combustible materials is high. That is why the number of accidents is higher in Dhaka.



There are many causes of fire. First of all you need to understand what ingredients work for a fire. Types of fires in different places and information from reports indicate that most of the fires are caused by electrical short circuits. Most of the time, low quality electrical equipment is being used to provide electrical connections in a hurry and to save cost. As a result, it easily catches fire due to short circuit.



One of the main reasons for the fires in the garment industry is that most of the workers in the country smoke. When there is a break, many people stand to smoke. Then when the bell or siren goes back to work, many people throw away the remnants of their cigarettes or bidis. A small fire from that left over cigarette heats up inside and it starts wreaking havoc.



Mosquito coils can also start a fire. The reason why these fires are so horrific is that the fires are not easily controlled due to the inadequacy of fire extinguishing systems in shopping malls and factories. If an auto alarming system is turned on immediately after a fire breaks out on one floor, occupants of the other floor may evacuate earlier.



Due to the inadequacy of this system, everyone can understand at the last moment that there is a fire. As a result, they lost their way. The number of casualties also increases. And the building construction law was made in 2006. As a result, the number of casualties increases during accidents that preceded many buildings. There is also a fault with the equipment used in fire fighting. Modernization of fire service system is more needed at the moment.

Apart from the mechanical reasons, one of the reasons is illiteracy of the general public and lack of education about fire. The general public in America is also educated about fire. In addition to teaching in school-college, regular training is also given in the workplace. But I do not know that our country has such a system.



Moreover, the textbook does not discuss this subject in detail. As a result, we get time or opportunity for fire to take a terrible form. Even after knowing the outcome, not paying attention to any issue can be considered as part of the game.



The cause and effect of any issue play an important role in solving the problem. The expectation is that in that rationale, the cause and action of the fire will make us aware.



Besides, the government should ensure that chemical warehouses in different places including old Dhaka do not act as a source of fire. Fire does not spare anyone, so strict laws should be enforced against those organizations which do not follow fire control rules. Let the reins of a tragic accident be pulled.

Author: Journalist and columnist.

















