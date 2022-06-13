

Sitakunda carnage: Who should be held responsible?



I have been talking about fragile OHS regulations in Bangladesh for the last few years, but the policymakers and the Government of Bangladesh have been very regressive on the decisive steps taken to stop the fires in the manufacturing plants in Bangladesh.



Forty-nine people (including nine firefighters) were killed and more than 300 injured in another fire at a container depot in southeastern Bangladesh on 4 June 2022.



Why do innocent workers and civilians often die in brutal incidents like Sitakunda or Hashem Food and Beverage?



This is because Bangladesh lacks an OHS culture - as a result, thousands of people die in serious factory accidents, including RMG, leather, agriculture, fisheries, construction, scrap metal industries, etc.



In road accidents alone, at least 12,000 people are killed every year, and more than 35,000 are seriously injured. Moreover, the people of Bangladesh face untimely deaths in their homes, mosques, trains, ferries, restaurants, corporate offices for fire blazes and building collapses, etc.



Bangladesh's informal economic sectors have flourished with the blessings of neoliberal globalisation, which began in 1980. Since then, the country has become a popular destination for multinationals as a cheap producing country.



Low OHS regulations, low wages, and limited or no trade unionism was the main driver of foreign direct investment in Bangladesh's informal economic sector, mainly ready-made garment (RMG).



Moreover, as the country needed more jobs, the successive national government perhaps ignominiously ignored the essence of industrial control since the 1980s.



The assumption comes from scholars' analysis that the Bangladesh Government probably did not want to control the informal economic sectors extensively for fear of losing a competitive market position to global investors as a country of cheap labour.



This reflects the views of critics and scholars that Bangladesh, as a cheap producer and a less regulated country, has disrespectfully ignored the importance of regulating its informal industries, such as RMG, leather etc.



Research suggests that the Government of Bangladesh lacks proper industrial policy and planning since the national policy was changed in the 1980s while the state converted its outlook to neoliberal dogma. As a result, the informal economic industries in Bangladesh have grown randomly.



But, most importantly, industrial development, labour management and other important issues for building an industrial society were missing in Bangladesh, mainly in the government policy.



Due to a series of factory incidents (e.g., Tazreen Fashions) and the building collapse (e.g., Rana Plaza), the Bangladesh Government and traders of the RMG business were on the back foot for some time.



Moreoever, inadequate labour standards and Labour Act and disrespect to the United Nations and ILO conventions were other issues for the Bangladesh Government and local RMG traders to face robust criticism from internal and external levels.



After the Rana Plaza building collapse, global apparel brands and multinational companies outsourced from Bangladesh faced intense criticism for outsourcing from a low OHS regulated nation like Bangladesh.



Since 2020, DIFE, a factory and industrial monitoring agency of the Government of Bangladesh, has been responsible for monitoring the most informal economic sectors in Bangladesh.



A new era of industrial control was expected to begin after the Rana Plaza building collapsed. Most importantly, it was expected by scholars and other stakeholders of the Bangladesh Government that they would reduce the number of catastrophic factory accidents, but it has not yet been seen.



However, DIFE's credibility is another crucial issue as it is incompetent, inexperienced, unorganised, and lacks the resources to monitor Bangladesh's vast informal manufacturing sectors with limited workforces.



The government is not keen enough to stop all this catastrophe by formulating and implementing a proper OHS policy, Acts, regulatory framework, and agencies.



Moreover, the Bangladesh Government always stands by the side of the employers or capitalist rather than the workers. As a result, the country's growing capitalists are also ignorant of compliance with national labour laws and conventions of the United Nations and the ILO.



The incident in Sitakunda is not an isolated issue. Instead, it reflects the overall poor performance of the Bangladesh Government in OHS regulation of the most informal economic sectors of the nation.



It has been identified in research investigation that the regulatory body of the Government of Bangladesh has failed to monitor an adequate number of factories where, in most cases, illegal chemicals are stored without proper storage management and capacity.



As a result, the fire explored in the factory and other places, the surrounding area also became severely deadly, and casualty rates increased rapidly.



For example, a fire at a BM container depot in Sitakunda could be a dangerous combustible object; otherwise, the consequence will not be at that level.



So now the question is, why are hazardous chemicals or things supposedly stored in the depot without proper authorisation or management?



To avoid future catastrophe in the most informal economic sectors and public places, the Government of Bangladesh must

* Have political commitment to regulate informal economic industries

* Formulate adequate and effective OHS policies and Acts

* Amend the National Labour Act with practical clauses of punishment of the Labour Act violators in Bangladesh

* Ratify ILO OHS conventions and respect and implement them appropriately

*Establish a credible monitoring agency (e.g., increase the credibility of DIFE and resources).

* Appoint OHS experts from overseas to build the OHS organisations with the support of the ILO, World Bank ADB etc.

* Establish a credible and efficient fire-fighting system in Bangladesh

( Most importantly, respect the national Labour Act and the United Nations and ILO conventions to establish human rights in Bangladesh.

The author is an Australian Academic & OHS expert, member of Amnesty International Australia and Sydney Outreach Committee (SOC), Human Rights Watch Australia











Who should be held responsible for this deadly incident in Sitakunda? The event was men-made and symbolised an inhuman state and poor governance of Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) for workers and the public in Bangladesh.I have been talking about fragile OHS regulations in Bangladesh for the last few years, but the policymakers and the Government of Bangladesh have been very regressive on the decisive steps taken to stop the fires in the manufacturing plants in Bangladesh.Forty-nine people (including nine firefighters) were killed and more than 300 injured in another fire at a container depot in southeastern Bangladesh on 4 June 2022.Why do innocent workers and civilians often die in brutal incidents like Sitakunda or Hashem Food and Beverage?This is because Bangladesh lacks an OHS culture - as a result, thousands of people die in serious factory accidents, including RMG, leather, agriculture, fisheries, construction, scrap metal industries, etc.In road accidents alone, at least 12,000 people are killed every year, and more than 35,000 are seriously injured. Moreover, the people of Bangladesh face untimely deaths in their homes, mosques, trains, ferries, restaurants, corporate offices for fire blazes and building collapses, etc.Bangladesh's informal economic sectors have flourished with the blessings of neoliberal globalisation, which began in 1980. Since then, the country has become a popular destination for multinationals as a cheap producing country.Low OHS regulations, low wages, and limited or no trade unionism was the main driver of foreign direct investment in Bangladesh's informal economic sector, mainly ready-made garment (RMG).Moreover, as the country needed more jobs, the successive national government perhaps ignominiously ignored the essence of industrial control since the 1980s.The assumption comes from scholars' analysis that the Bangladesh Government probably did not want to control the informal economic sectors extensively for fear of losing a competitive market position to global investors as a country of cheap labour.This reflects the views of critics and scholars that Bangladesh, as a cheap producer and a less regulated country, has disrespectfully ignored the importance of regulating its informal industries, such as RMG, leather etc.Research suggests that the Government of Bangladesh lacks proper industrial policy and planning since the national policy was changed in the 1980s while the state converted its outlook to neoliberal dogma. As a result, the informal economic industries in Bangladesh have grown randomly.But, most importantly, industrial development, labour management and other important issues for building an industrial society were missing in Bangladesh, mainly in the government policy.Due to a series of factory incidents (e.g., Tazreen Fashions) and the building collapse (e.g., Rana Plaza), the Bangladesh Government and traders of the RMG business were on the back foot for some time.Moreoever, inadequate labour standards and Labour Act and disrespect to the United Nations and ILO conventions were other issues for the Bangladesh Government and local RMG traders to face robust criticism from internal and external levels.After the Rana Plaza building collapse, global apparel brands and multinational companies outsourced from Bangladesh faced intense criticism for outsourcing from a low OHS regulated nation like Bangladesh.Since 2020, DIFE, a factory and industrial monitoring agency of the Government of Bangladesh, has been responsible for monitoring the most informal economic sectors in Bangladesh.A new era of industrial control was expected to begin after the Rana Plaza building collapsed. Most importantly, it was expected by scholars and other stakeholders of the Bangladesh Government that they would reduce the number of catastrophic factory accidents, but it has not yet been seen.However, DIFE's credibility is another crucial issue as it is incompetent, inexperienced, unorganised, and lacks the resources to monitor Bangladesh's vast informal manufacturing sectors with limited workforces.The government is not keen enough to stop all this catastrophe by formulating and implementing a proper OHS policy, Acts, regulatory framework, and agencies.Moreover, the Bangladesh Government always stands by the side of the employers or capitalist rather than the workers. As a result, the country's growing capitalists are also ignorant of compliance with national labour laws and conventions of the United Nations and the ILO.The incident in Sitakunda is not an isolated issue. Instead, it reflects the overall poor performance of the Bangladesh Government in OHS regulation of the most informal economic sectors of the nation.It has been identified in research investigation that the regulatory body of the Government of Bangladesh has failed to monitor an adequate number of factories where, in most cases, illegal chemicals are stored without proper storage management and capacity.As a result, the fire explored in the factory and other places, the surrounding area also became severely deadly, and casualty rates increased rapidly.For example, a fire at a BM container depot in Sitakunda could be a dangerous combustible object; otherwise, the consequence will not be at that level.So now the question is, why are hazardous chemicals or things supposedly stored in the depot without proper authorisation or management?To avoid future catastrophe in the most informal economic sectors and public places, the Government of Bangladesh must* Have political commitment to regulate informal economic industries* Formulate adequate and effective OHS policies and Acts* Amend the National Labour Act with practical clauses of punishment of the Labour Act violators in Bangladesh* Ratify ILO OHS conventions and respect and implement them appropriately*Establish a credible monitoring agency (e.g., increase the credibility of DIFE and resources).* Appoint OHS experts from overseas to build the OHS organisations with the support of the ILO, World Bank ADB etc.* Establish a credible and efficient fire-fighting system in Bangladesh( Most importantly, respect the national Labour Act and the United Nations and ILO conventions to establish human rights in Bangladesh.The author is an Australian Academic & OHS expert, member of Amnesty International Australia and Sydney Outreach Committee (SOC), Human Rights Watch Australia