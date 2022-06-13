Video
Home Countryside

Two killed in road mishaps in C'nawabganj, Noakhali

Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondents

Two people including a minor boy have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Chapainawabganj and Noakhali, on Saturday.
GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A man was killed in a road accident in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 55, could not be known immediately.
Police and local sources said a truck hit the man in Deopura Mor area on the Adda-Saraigachhi Regional Road under Parbatipur Union in the upazila at around 9:30pm while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Sunday morning.
However, the truck managed to flee the scene along with his vehicle soon after the incident.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gomastapur Police Station (PS) Dilip Kumar Das confirmed the matter.
NOAKHALI: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased was identified as Junayedul Islam Fahim, 5, son of Amin Ullah Bahar, a resident of Uttar Kacchapia area under Char Jublee Union in the upazila. He was a first grader at a local primary school.
Char Jabbar PS OC Md Ziaul Haque said a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit Fahim in front of Tahfizul Ummah Girls' Hifz Madrasa at around 1:30pm while he was returning home from the school, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as no complaint was filed from them.


