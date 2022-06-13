Two minors drown in Netrakona, Chandpur

A schoolgirl and a minor child drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Netrakona and Chandpur, on Saturday.

NETRAKONA: A schoolgirl drowned in a pond in Kendua Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Swarna Akhter, 11, daughter of Bacchu Mia, a resident of Harigati Maizhati Village under Sandikona Union in the upazila. She was a fifth grader of a local primary school.

Local sources said Swarna Akhter went missing in a pond next to her house in the afternoon while taking bath in it.

Locals rescued her from the pond and took to Kendua Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.

CHANDPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Safee, 2, son of Shah Paran, a resident of Balakhal Village under Hajiganj Municipality.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Safee fell down in a pond next to his house while playing near its bank at around 10 am.

Sensing the matter, the family member rescued him and rushed to Hajiganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Golam Mawla Naeem said the child died before he was brought to the hospital.











