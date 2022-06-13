Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 June, 2022, 1:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Over one lakh children to get Vitamin A capsules in Pirojpur

Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, June 12: Vitamin A+ Campaign will be administered in the district from June 12 to June 15 through a total of 170-fixed centres. Eligible children will be fed blue and red capsules in 54 unions and seven upazilas of Pirojpur.
While disclosing this information on Thursday noon at a press briefing Civil Surgeon (CS) of Pirojpur District Dr. Md Hasanat Yousuf Zakli stressed the need for proper coverage and awareness among people by the mass media.
The CS urged the journalists to make the campaign a success.
It was organized in the conference room of CS office.
A total of 14,080 children aging 6-11 months will be fed blue coloured capsules while 1, 09,202 children of 12-59 months will get red coloured capsules. Besides 150   disabled children will also be included in the campaign.
Among others, Medical Officer Dr. Sakil Sarwar, Deputy Director of Information and Broadcasting Md Shah Alam and Press Club General Secretary SM Tanvir Ahmed spoke. It was attended by journalists of print and electronic media.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bonpara Municipality Mayor KM Zakir Hossain
Two killed in road mishaps in C'nawabganj, Noakhali
Two minors drown in Netrakona, Chandpur
Over one lakh children to get Vitamin A capsules in Pirojpur
Bridge over Surya River at Gouripur turns risky
Four electrocuted in 3 dists
Five unnatural deaths in four districts
Two murdered in Noakhali, Bogura


Latest News
JICA wants to install Incinerator plants to dispose medical waste
Global oil, LNG price hike impact Bangladesh: Momen
British HC honours Earth Science Olympiad finalists
HC grants 6 months bail to accused Sylhet cop in custodial death case
Forex reserve still in standard level: BB governor
Online papers, portals cannot broadcast talk show, bulletin: Hasan
Social stability a must to implement budget: Planning Minister
Harun asks govt to protest remarks against Prophet Muhammad
MPs slam amnesty to money launderers
Bongo brings Girls Squad Season 2 on June 15
Most Read News
Padma Bridge: A symbol of hallmark leadership
SSC exams rescheduled due to Padma Bridge inauguration
Massacre at Texas school: Protest against gun violence in US
Ending child labour merits holistic approach
Ministers gather for high-stakes WTO meet
Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi forms a human chain at Shahbagh
Fiji: Climate change, not conflict, is Asia's biggest security threat
China not interested in Ukraine war, sanctions do not resolve crisis
What new in proposed budget 2022-23?
Bangladesh fans unlikely to watch series against Windes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft