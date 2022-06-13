Over one lakh children to get Vitamin A capsules in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, June 12: Vitamin A+ Campaign will be administered in the district from June 12 to June 15 through a total of 170-fixed centres. Eligible children will be fed blue and red capsules in 54 unions and seven upazilas of Pirojpur.

While disclosing this information on Thursday noon at a press briefing Civil Surgeon (CS) of Pirojpur District Dr. Md Hasanat Yousuf Zakli stressed the need for proper coverage and awareness among people by the mass media.

The CS urged the journalists to make the campaign a success.

It was organized in the conference room of CS office.

A total of 14,080 children aging 6-11 months will be fed blue coloured capsules while 1, 09,202 children of 12-59 months will get red coloured capsules. Besides 150 disabled children will also be included in the campaign.

Among others, Medical Officer Dr. Sakil Sarwar, Deputy Director of Information and Broadcasting Md Shah Alam and Press Club General Secretary SM Tanvir Ahmed spoke. It was attended by journalists of print and electronic media.









