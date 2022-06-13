Bridge over Surya River at Gouripur turns risky



The risky bridge over the Surya River in Achintapur Union at Gouripur. photo: observer

The bridge has turned risky with its one side collapsing after pillars got down. No cautionary signboard has yet been hanged for safety of public and vehicular movements.

In 2014, the bridge was constructed over the river flowing through the middle of Bakarkona and Khandar villages at Achintapur Union. It was initiated by Department of Disasters Management.

Through the bridge, regional bazaar communications and bringing agri-products to haats and bazaars are made by people of different villages including Achintapur, Khandar, Bakarkona, Mahiswaran, Baluakanda, Mukhuria, and Ghagla are made with Sadar Upazila.

The bridge is also used by students of different schools and colleges.

A visit found visible roads at both ends of broken approach roads of the bridge. Surface and different parts of the bridge have developed cracks. Concrete and plaster are falling down.

After turning risky, villagers repaired the bridge with soil. But rain and river current washed it away again.

But to ease up communication and save time, people and small vehicles are passing over the bridge taking life-risk.

Locals blamed irregularities in constructing the bridge; the length of the bridge is shorter than the width of the river.

Achintapur Union Chairman Jayedur Rahman said, heavy and medium vehicular movements have been restricted over the bridge to avoid accidents. But people of both banks and light vehicles are moving on the bridge everyday.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Sohel Rana Pappu said, a proposal of building a new bridge in place of the old one will be sent soon.











