Four electrocuted in 3 dists

Four people including an elderly man have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Chapainawabganj, Kurigram and Gopalganj, in two days.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Two men were electrocuted in separate incidents in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Friday and Saturday.

A young man was electrocuted in the upazila on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ripon, 20, son of Ekramul Haque, a resident of Lebudanga Village under Radhanagar Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Ripon came in contact with live electricity in the house in the morning while he charging mobile phone, which left him critically injured.

The family members rescued him and rushed to Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gomastapur Police Station (PS) Dilip Kumar Das confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a man was electrocuted while he was trying to charge his auto-rickshaw in Parbatipur Union of the upazila on Friday evening.

Deceased Faruk, 40, son of Shahabuddin, was a resident of Dandipur Village under Parbatipur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Faruk came in a contact with a live electric wire while trying to charge a batter-run auto-rickshaw at Deopura Mor in the evening, which left him severely injured. Later on, he died on the way to a local hospital.

Parbatipur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mozammel Hossain confirmed the incident.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ariful Islam Raju, 17, son of Yakub Ali, a resident of Telianikuti Village under Bamandanga Union in the upazila.

Local UP Member Abed Ali said Raju came in contact with an electric wire at around 11am while connecting an irrigation pump behind Muria High School ground next to his house, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Nageshwari Upazila Health Complex, the UP member added.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as no complaint was lodged with Nageshwari PS.

Nageshwari PS OC (Investigation) Tambirul Islam confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: An elderly man was electrocuted in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Jagdish Basu, 65, was a resident of Baikanthapur Village under Kolabari Union in the upazila. He was a farmer by profession.

Police and local sources said Jagdish Basu came in contact with an electric wire at around 7:30am while he was cutting grass near a fish farm owned by one Kuddus Mia in the area, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers arrested three persons in this connection.

Kotalipara PS OC Md Jillur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if an complaint is received from the deceased's family members.











