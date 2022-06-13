Five unnatural deaths in four districts

Five people including a minor child died in separate unnatural incidents in four districts- Dinajpur, Kurigram, Mymensingh and Khulna, in four days.

DINAJPUR: A man died after falling from a mango tree in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The incident took place in Bhatiapara area under Nasharatpur Union in the upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Nuruzzaman, 45, son of late Hasan Ali, a resident of Elahi Para area in the union. He was a van-puller by profession.

Police and local sources said Nuruzzaman climbed up a mango tree in the area at noon for plucking the fruit. At one stage, he fell on the ground from the tree accidentally, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to a local clinic at Ranibandar Bazar, where the on-duty doctor referred the man to Dinajpur Town for better treatment.

Nuruzzaman succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dinajpur Town.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Chirirbandar Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: Two men died after drinking alcohol in separate incidents in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district in three days.

A man died after allegedly drinking alcohol in the upazila early Saturday.

Deceased Mizanur Rahman, 45, son of late Shafi Uddin, was a resident of Uttarchhat Gopalpur Village under Shilkhuri Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Mizanur fell sick after drinking alcohol along with one Ershad at Paglahat Bazar at around 8pm on Friday.

Later on, he died at around 12am on Saturday on the way to a Kurigram hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 3am and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy in the morning.

On the other hand, another man died after drinking alcohol in the upazila on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Shahjamal, 50, son of Ghatu Mandal, a resident of Uttarchhat Gopalpur Village under Shilkhuri Union in the upazila.

Shilkhuri Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Asaduzzaman Asad said the family members of Shahjamal refused the allegation of his drinking alcohol.

But locals alleged that he died after drinking alcohol, the UP chairman added.

Bhurungamari PS OC (Investigation) Azahar Ali confirmed the incident.

NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: A teacher died after falling from the roof of his house in Nandail Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

Deceased Mohammad Iqbal was the son of late Abdul Khaleq Bhuiyan of Dilalpur Village under Singrail Union in the upazila. He along with his wife lived in Chandipasha Moholla under Nandail Municipality. He was a retired head teacher of a primary school.

Local sources said he fell from the roof of his house at around 6pm while working there, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Nandail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

Nandail Model PS OC Mizanur Rahman Akand confirmed the incident.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A minor child died after eating hair-colour in Dumuria Upazila of the district.

Deceased Raju Ahmed, 2, was the son of Md Nazrul Islam of Kharibunia Village under Magurkhali Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Raju ate the chemical used for colouring hair while playing in the house on June 6 and fell sick.

Sensing the matter, the family members took him to a local clinic, where the on-duty doctor referred the child to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, he died at the KMCH at around 8am on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.













