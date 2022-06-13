Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 June, 2022, 1:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two murdered in Noakhali, Bogura

Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondents

Two people including a young woman have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Bogura, in three days.
KABIRHAT, NOAKHALI: A woman was allegedly slaughtered by her husband in Kabirhat Upazila of the district early Sunday over 'extramarital affair' with her brother-in-law.
Deceased Rupali Begum, 20, was the wife of Yusuf Nabi Rubel, a resident of Sonadia Village in the upazila.
Police sources said there had been a quarrel between the couple for the last few days over the issue.
As a sequel to it, they engaged in an argument at around 2:45 am. At one stage of the altercation, Rubel tied Rupali's hands and feet with a scarf and killed her by slitting her throat with a machete.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the law enforcers arrested Rubel along with the machete and his elder brother for interrogation.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kabirhat Police Station (PS) Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.
BOGURA: An employee of Palli Bidyut was hacked to death by miscreants in Shibganj Upazila of the district early Saturday.
Deceased Abdul Hannan, 33, was the son Mozammel Haque of Jalshuka Village under Khottapara Union in Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district. He worked as an office assistant at Pirob Sub-Zonal office of Palli Bidyut.
Police and local sources said Abdul Hannan along with five others was working on disconnecting illegal electric lines in   Bhayerpukur area under Atmul Union in Shibganj Upazila at around 12am. At that time, a group of miscreants attacked them, leaving Hannan dead on the spot and five others injured.
Being informed, police recovered the body at around 2am and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the law enforcers arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in the incident.
The arrested are: Abu Sayeed, 50, son of Shakhawat Hossain, and Sohel Rana, 23, son of Sayeed of Parnandapur area; Imran Kazi, 32, son of Imaruddin of Borobelgharia area; and Ataur, 30, son of Jahurul Islam, and Babar Ali, 30, son Khaja Bahauddin of Chandanpur area.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bonpara Municipality Mayor KM Zakir Hossain
Two killed in road mishaps in C'nawabganj, Noakhali
Two minors drown in Netrakona, Chandpur
Over one lakh children to get Vitamin A capsules in Pirojpur
Bridge over Surya River at Gouripur turns risky
Four electrocuted in 3 dists
Five unnatural deaths in four districts
Two murdered in Noakhali, Bogura


Latest News
JICA wants to install Incinerator plants to dispose medical waste
Global oil, LNG price hike impact Bangladesh: Momen
British HC honours Earth Science Olympiad finalists
HC grants 6 months bail to accused Sylhet cop in custodial death case
Forex reserve still in standard level: BB governor
Online papers, portals cannot broadcast talk show, bulletin: Hasan
Social stability a must to implement budget: Planning Minister
Harun asks govt to protest remarks against Prophet Muhammad
MPs slam amnesty to money launderers
Bongo brings Girls Squad Season 2 on June 15
Most Read News
Padma Bridge: A symbol of hallmark leadership
SSC exams rescheduled due to Padma Bridge inauguration
Massacre at Texas school: Protest against gun violence in US
Ending child labour merits holistic approach
Ministers gather for high-stakes WTO meet
Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi forms a human chain at Shahbagh
Fiji: Climate change, not conflict, is Asia's biggest security threat
China not interested in Ukraine war, sanctions do not resolve crisis
What new in proposed budget 2022-23?
Bangladesh fans unlikely to watch series against Windes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft