Two murdered in Noakhali, Bogura

Two people including a young woman have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Bogura, in three days.

KABIRHAT, NOAKHALI: A woman was allegedly slaughtered by her husband in Kabirhat Upazila of the district early Sunday over 'extramarital affair' with her brother-in-law.

Deceased Rupali Begum, 20, was the wife of Yusuf Nabi Rubel, a resident of Sonadia Village in the upazila.

Police sources said there had been a quarrel between the couple for the last few days over the issue.

As a sequel to it, they engaged in an argument at around 2:45 am. At one stage of the altercation, Rubel tied Rupali's hands and feet with a scarf and killed her by slitting her throat with a machete.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers arrested Rubel along with the machete and his elder brother for interrogation.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kabirhat Police Station (PS) Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

BOGURA: An employee of Palli Bidyut was hacked to death by miscreants in Shibganj Upazila of the district early Saturday.

Deceased Abdul Hannan, 33, was the son Mozammel Haque of Jalshuka Village under Khottapara Union in Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district. He worked as an office assistant at Pirob Sub-Zonal office of Palli Bidyut.

Police and local sources said Abdul Hannan along with five others was working on disconnecting illegal electric lines in Bhayerpukur area under Atmul Union in Shibganj Upazila at around 12am. At that time, a group of miscreants attacked them, leaving Hannan dead on the spot and five others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 2am and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in the incident.

The arrested are: Abu Sayeed, 50, son of Shakhawat Hossain, and Sohel Rana, 23, son of Sayeed of Parnandapur area; Imran Kazi, 32, son of Imaruddin of Borobelgharia area; and Ataur, 30, son of Jahurul Islam, and Babar Ali, 30, son Khaja Bahauddin of Chandanpur area.











