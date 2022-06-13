

A two-day workshop on e-document management









A two-day workshop on e-document management for officials of Pabna University of Science and Technology ended on Sunday. Earlier, the workshop was inaugurated on Saturday. Vice-Chancellor of the university Professor Dr Hafiza Khatun was present as chief guest while Director of the Institutional Quality Assurance Cell Prof Dr Md Khairul Alam presided over the inaugural programme. Professor Dr SM Mostafa Kamal Khan and Dr Mohammad Ziaul Islam attended the programme as special guests. A total of 30 officers participated in the workshop. photo: observer