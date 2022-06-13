‘BD advancing towards desired development’

GAIBANDHA, June 12: A day-long workshop organized by district administration on 10 special innovative initiatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was held at the Circuit House of the town on Sunday.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad and also local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini addressed the function as chief guest and Superintendent of Police Muhammad Towhidul Islam and General Secretary of the district Awami League Abu Bakar Siddique spoke at the event as special guests while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md. Oliur Rahman presided over the programme.

The speakers, in their speech, said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had been advancing the country towards the desired development since 2009.

Meanwhile, the government has already achieved tremendous successes in different sectors in the last 13 years and a half from 2009 to 2022, and if the development trends continue, Bangladesh country will achieve sustainable development goal by 2030 and developed one by 2041, they opined.

Whip Gini, in her speech, said Bangladesh has already graduated to a developing country from the LDCs group in March, 2021 for fulfilling all the three criteria; he said, adding that the country will turn into 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

DC Oliur Rahman said, Bangladesh has earned global appreciation for attaining laudable success in every sector through implementation of the Prime Minister's ten special initiatives on the way to build a developed country by 2041.

The DC also termed the initiatives as the brandings of the PM and said the brandings are Ektee Bari Ektee Khamar, Ashrayan Project, Digital Bangladesh, Education assistance programme, Women empowerment, Electricity to all houses, Community clinics, Social safety-net programme, Investment situation and Environment well-protection.

Later, the participants were divided into several groups for discussion, and after group discussions, participants had written recommendations including challenges of implementing 10-special initiatives at the local level.

They also identified the new possibilities of the issues that need to be focused on priority basis.

District level officials, social workers, freedom fighters, political leaders and journalists took part in the workshop.









