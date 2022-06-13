Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 June, 2022, 1:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Workshop On PM’s 10 Special Initiatives Held In Gaibandha

‘BD advancing towards desired development’

Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, June 12: A day-long workshop organized by district administration on 10 special innovative initiatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was held at the Circuit House of the town on Sunday.
Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad and also local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini addressed the function as chief guest and Superintendent of Police Muhammad Towhidul Islam and General Secretary of the district Awami League Abu Bakar Siddique spoke at the event as special guests while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md. Oliur Rahman presided over the programme.
 The speakers, in their speech, said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had been advancing the country towards the desired development since 2009.
Meanwhile, the government has already achieved tremendous successes in different sectors in the last 13 years and a half from 2009 to 2022, and if the development trends continue, Bangladesh country will achieve sustainable development goal by 2030 and developed one by 2041, they opined.
Whip Gini, in her speech, said Bangladesh has already graduated to a developing country from the LDCs group in March, 2021 for fulfilling all the three criteria; he said, adding that the country will turn into 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
DC Oliur Rahman said, Bangladesh has earned global appreciation for attaining laudable success in every sector through implementation of the Prime Minister's ten special initiatives on the way to build a developed country by 2041.
The DC also termed the initiatives as the brandings of the PM and said the brandings are Ektee Bari Ektee Khamar, Ashrayan Project, Digital Bangladesh, Education assistance programme, Women empowerment, Electricity to all houses, Community clinics, Social safety-net programme, Investment situation and Environment well-protection.
Later, the participants were divided into several groups for discussion, and after group discussions, participants had written recommendations including challenges of implementing 10-special initiatives at the local level.
They also identified the new possibilities of the issues that need to be focused on priority basis.
District level officials, social workers, freedom fighters, political leaders and journalists took part in the workshop.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bonpara Municipality Mayor KM Zakir Hossain
Two killed in road mishaps in C'nawabganj, Noakhali
Two minors drown in Netrakona, Chandpur
Over one lakh children to get Vitamin A capsules in Pirojpur
Bridge over Surya River at Gouripur turns risky
Four electrocuted in 3 dists
Five unnatural deaths in four districts
Two murdered in Noakhali, Bogura


Latest News
JICA wants to install Incinerator plants to dispose medical waste
Global oil, LNG price hike impact Bangladesh: Momen
British HC honours Earth Science Olympiad finalists
HC grants 6 months bail to accused Sylhet cop in custodial death case
Forex reserve still in standard level: BB governor
Online papers, portals cannot broadcast talk show, bulletin: Hasan
Social stability a must to implement budget: Planning Minister
Harun asks govt to protest remarks against Prophet Muhammad
MPs slam amnesty to money launderers
Bongo brings Girls Squad Season 2 on June 15
Most Read News
Padma Bridge: A symbol of hallmark leadership
SSC exams rescheduled due to Padma Bridge inauguration
Massacre at Texas school: Protest against gun violence in US
Ending child labour merits holistic approach
Ministers gather for high-stakes WTO meet
Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi forms a human chain at Shahbagh
Fiji: Climate change, not conflict, is Asia's biggest security threat
China not interested in Ukraine war, sanctions do not resolve crisis
What new in proposed budget 2022-23?
Bangladesh fans unlikely to watch series against Windes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft