Monday, 13 June, 2022
Biden faces uphill climb to restore US clout in Latin America

Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

LOS ANGELES, June 12: President Joe Biden made a forceful pitch to reassert US influence in Latin America through a weeklong summit in Los Angeles but the modesty of his promises will test his efforts at a time when China is making rapid inroads.
Some two dozen leaders came together for the Summit of the Americas where Biden and the rest of the top US brass pledged to do more with them on migration, clean energy and health infrastructure -- and charmed guests with glitzy receptions befitting Tinseltown.
Biden said that the Americas should be the "most forward-looking, most democratic, most prosperous, most peaceful, secure region in the world."   
"No matter what else is happening in the world, the Americas will always be a priority for the United States of America," Biden said.
But Biden also faced a boycott by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and open criticism from several leaders including over the decades-old pressure campaign on Cuba and on whether he would follow through on promises.
The United States next year marks two centuries since it declared Latin America its exclusive sphere under the Monroe Doctrine and cultural ties run deep.
But China -- identified by Washington as its top global competitor -- has quickly become the second largest commercial partner in Latin America and the biggest for South America, which has shipped commodities including soybeans and oil to the billion-plus market across the Pacific.
The fast-growing communist power has lent some $150 billion to Latin America since 2005, about half to Venezuela, offering no political conditions but putting some nations into what critics call a debt trap.
Biden at the summit pitched a hemisphere-wide economic "partnership" that will discuss common standards but not directly commit funding or new market access.
The political mood in the United States has soured over free trade and -- despite Biden extolling the democratic model -- bitter polarization makes few ambitious initiatives realistic in Congress.
"It was a mistake to convene a summit with little to offer," said Christopher Sabatini, a senior fellow at Chatham House.
"This idea that the hemisphere, because of its proximity, shares the same principles and goals is over," he said. "The United States doesn't have the capacity to offer many advantages."
Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security advisor, insisted that lavishing state funds was never the US playbook. And the United States already has free-trade deals with a number of Latin American nations including Mexico, Colombia and Chile.    -AFP



