Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Monday, 13 June, 2022, 1:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Advance Search
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Print Edition
Front Page
Back Page
City News
Editorial
Op-Ed
Foreign News
Business
Sports
News
Miscellaneous
Countryside
Feature
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Observer TeCH
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Young Observer
National
Politics
Crime & Court
Budget
International
Business
Don't miss
Sports
Countryside
Education
Health
Live Archive
Front Page
Back Page
City News
Editorial
Op-Ed
Foreign News
Business
Sports
News
Miscellaneous
Countryside
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
● National
● Budget
● International
● Business
● Don't miss
● Sports
● Countryside
● Education
● Health
● Live Archive
PRINT EDITION
● Front Page
● Back Page
● City News
● Editorial
● Op-Ed
● Foreign News
● Business
● Sports
● News
● Miscellaneous
● Countryside
FEATURE
● Women's Own
● Book Review
● Literature
● Life & Style
● Observer TeCH
● Law & Justice
● Health & Nutrition
● Young Observer
Home
Foreign News
Activists burn a Chinese flag during a rally
Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Count : 55
Activists burn a Chinese flag during a rally
Activists burn a Chinese flag during a rally to mark the third anniversary of the start of massive pro-democracy protests which roiled Hong Kong in 2019, in Taipei on June 12. photo : AFP
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
Biden faces uphill climb to restore US clout in Latin America
Activists burn a Chinese flag during a rally
Sonia Gandhi hospitalised with Covid
Volcano ash blankets Philippine towns after 2nd eruption
UK govt cuts ties to imam after Muslim film protests
Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management officers
Ukraine, US-China relations dominate Asian security meeting
Russia quits UN tourism agency after suspension over Ukraine
Latest News
JICA wants to install Incinerator plants to dispose medical waste
Global oil, LNG price hike impact Bangladesh: Momen
British HC honours Earth Science Olympiad finalists
HC grants 6 months bail to accused Sylhet cop in custodial death case
Forex reserve still in standard level: BB governor
Online papers, portals cannot broadcast talk show, bulletin: Hasan
Social stability a must to implement budget: Planning Minister
Harun asks govt to protest remarks against Prophet Muhammad
MPs slam amnesty to money launderers
Bongo brings Girls Squad Season 2 on June 15
Most Read News
Padma Bridge: A symbol of hallmark leadership
SSC exams rescheduled due to Padma Bridge inauguration
Massacre at Texas school: Protest against gun violence in US
Ending child labour merits holistic approach
Ministers gather for high-stakes WTO meet
Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi forms a human chain at Shahbagh
Fiji: Climate change, not conflict, is Asia's biggest security threat
China not interested in Ukraine war, sanctions do not resolve crisis
What new in proposed budget 2022-23?
Bangladesh fans unlikely to watch series against Windes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft