Monday, 13 June, 2022, 1:39 AM
UK govt cuts ties to imam after Muslim film protests

Morocco bans film about daughter of Prophet Mohammed

Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, June 12- The UK government on Saturday dismissed a Muslim cleric from his role as an official adviser, accusing him of fomenting protests against a new film about the daughter of the Prophet Mohammed.
Alleging "The Lady of Heaven" is blasphemous, Muslim groups protested outside UK movie houses this week, forcing the world's second-largest cinema chain to cancel all screenings.
Cineworld's announcement came after Qari Asim, an imam and lawyer in the northern English city of Leeds, posted on Facebook Monday that the film had "caused much pain and hurt to Muslims".
While noting that his own group had not taken part in protests, and expressing support for freedom of speech, Asim publicised details of one protest in Leeds coming up that evening.
In a letter to Asim, the government said the Facebook post was incompatible with his status as deputy chair of an official working group on anti-Muslim hatred.
Terminating the appointment "with immediate effect", the government said the campaign against the film "has led to street protests which have fomented religious hatred.
"This clear involvement in a campaign to limit free expression is incompatible with the role of a government adviser," it added, alleging the campaign had incited anti-Shiite hatred by Sunnis.
There was no immediate comment from Asim, who also served as an independent adviser to the government on Islamophobia until his dismissal.
Meanwhile, Morocco announced Saturday it had banned a British film about the daughter of the Prophet Mohammed, which Muslims in a number of countries have denounced as blasphemous.
"The Lady of Heaven" will not receive a licence to be shown in the country, the Moroccan Cinematographic Centre (CCM) said in a statement issued late Saturday.
The CCM ruling bans the film, directed by Eli King, from being screened on either a commercial or cultural basis in the country.
The drama is billed as the first film on the life of the Prophet Mohammed's daughter Fatimah, and draws links between the Islamic State group in the 21st century and historical figures in Sunni Islam.
The CCM's ruling comes hours after Morocco's Supreme Ulema Council, the kingdom's highest religious authority, firmly condemned the film in a statement Saturday.
In the statement, they said the film was a "flagrant falsification of the established facts of the history of Islam".
The film was released in Britain on June 3 but after protests outside cinemas, the world's second-largest cinema chain, Cineworld, cancelled all screenings.
Egypt, Pakistan, Iran and Iraq are among the countries to have denounced the film as blasphemous.     -AFP


