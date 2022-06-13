Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 June, 2022, 1:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bale warns of 'crazy' demands on players

Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Bale warns of 'crazy' demands on players

Bale warns of 'crazy' demands on players

LONDON, JUNE 12: Gareth Bale has warned "crazy" demands will have serious consequences for players as he dismissed talk that he will be joining Spanish club Getafe after leaving Real Madrid.
Bale, a free agent after his nine-year stay at the European champions came to an end, again stressed that he would resolve his future following his summer break.
The Wales captain will come up against Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne when Belgium visit Cardiff for Saturday's Nations League clash.
De Bruyne criticised the competition last week, saying that four matches in a week and a half at the end of a long season was "asking for trouble", and complained that he had not had a vacation "for eight or nine years".
"It's crazy," Bale said on Friday. "We were speaking the other day at lunch and someone said De Bruyne could play 79 games next season and have a three-week break.
"It's too much and things obviously need to change. Players will tell you there are way too many games."
He added: "There will be consequences in the long term. People's bodies can't deal with that sort of calendar year after year.
"Something has to change and people at the top of the game have to do something. Unfortunately, money comes into it. It's a business and they want to make more money."
Bale, 32, said last week that he had received "loads of offers" for next season, but again stressed he will take his time before deciding where to play ahead of the World Cup, which starts in November.
Reports suggested the forward could stay in Spain with Madrid-based Getafe after their president Angel Torres said Bale had been offered to them.
But Bale said: "I'm not going to Getafe. That's for sure."
Hometown club Cardiff, Newcastle and MLS teams in the United States have all been suggested as possible destinations.
"I'll have plenty of time to go on holiday and decide my future then," said Bale.
"For sure, it (the World Cup) influences it. I just want to play games to be as fit as I can going into the World Cup.
"Once I get back into playing regular football, my body will get more robust and a bit better, rather than in and out."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Roger Federer hopes to continue in 2023
Angry Kyrgios claims he was racially abused in Stuttgart defeat
Australia, New Zealand, Peru, Costa Rica fight for last two WC places
England and Italy in Nations League draw as Germany held by Hungary
Bale warns of 'crazy' demands on players
Ecuador still in World Cup as FIFA rejects Chile complaint
Moeen Ali confirms reversal of Test retirement
Global media giants battle for IPL cricket rights


Latest News
JICA wants to install Incinerator plants to dispose medical waste
Global oil, LNG price hike impact Bangladesh: Momen
British HC honours Earth Science Olympiad finalists
HC grants 6 months bail to accused Sylhet cop in custodial death case
Forex reserve still in standard level: BB governor
Online papers, portals cannot broadcast talk show, bulletin: Hasan
Social stability a must to implement budget: Planning Minister
Harun asks govt to protest remarks against Prophet Muhammad
MPs slam amnesty to money launderers
Bongo brings Girls Squad Season 2 on June 15
Most Read News
Padma Bridge: A symbol of hallmark leadership
SSC exams rescheduled due to Padma Bridge inauguration
Massacre at Texas school: Protest against gun violence in US
Ending child labour merits holistic approach
Ministers gather for high-stakes WTO meet
Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi forms a human chain at Shahbagh
Fiji: Climate change, not conflict, is Asia's biggest security threat
China not interested in Ukraine war, sanctions do not resolve crisis
What new in proposed budget 2022-23?
Bangladesh fans unlikely to watch series against Windes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft