Shanaka lead Sri Lanka to four-wicket win over Australia

PALLEKELE, JUNE 12: Sri Lanka stunned Australia in their third and final Twenty20 international after skipper Dasun Shanaka hit an undefeated half-century to lead his team home in a nail-biting finish on Saturday.

The hosts were chasing a target of 177 to finish the series on a high after going down miserably against the visitors in the first two matches.

Shanaka scored an unbeaten 54 off 25 balls with five fours and four sixes to seal a four-wicket victory.

Shanaka and tailender Chamika Karunaratne shared a 69-run stand for the seventh wicket after they had been struggling at 108 for six in the 15th over.

Sri Lanka needed 59 off the final three overs, with the pair facing lead bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Jhye Richardson.

Needing 19 off the final over bowled by Hazlewood, the skipper hit two fours and a mighty six to level the scores with one ball remaining.

Hazlewood then bowled a wide to hand the win to the home side.

Openers Danushka Gunathilaka and Pathum Nissanka made a promising start in reply to Australia's 176-5.

Gunathilaka scored a 12-ball 15 before Charith Asalanka joined Nissanka.

The pair put on 42 for the second wicket. Asalanka scored 26 off 19 before he was caught by Aaron Finch off Marcus Stoinis.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (17), Kusal Mendis (six) and Wanindu Hasaranga (eight) could not accelerate the scoring before Shanaka and Karunaratne picked up the challenge.

"I took a few balls to get in. I read the wicket well, so I didn't throw my wicket away. Process is always important," Shanaka said after his player-of-the-match performance.

"They took a brave decision to bat first, it wasn't the best idea to bat first in these conditions. We should take this momentum in the ODI series moving forward," he added.

Finch called Shanaka's innings "an unbelievable knock" but exuded confidence in his team for the upcoming five one-day internationals.

"We are really comfortable with the depth of our team," Finch, who was declared the player of the series, said.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat with opening pair David Warner and Finch playing formidable knocks before Steven Smith and Stoinis led their team to 176 for five.

Warner and Finch enjoyed a 43-run opening stand.

Finch scored 29 off 20 balls before spinner Maheesh Theekshana removed his off stump as the Australian skipper attempted a slog-sweep. -AFP











