Ebadat shines with ball after Tamim's unbeaten 162

President's XI are still trail by 109 runs as they posted 201 runs on the board losing four wickets at the end of day-2 of the solitary three-day warm-up match at Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Opener Jeremy Solozano remained unbeaten scoring 83 while his opening mate Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of Caribbean legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul, got out on 59.

Braces from Ebadat helped guest to regain the control of the match. He claimed the wickets of Tevin Imlach (27) and Alick Athanaze (0) in the 2rd and 3rd delivery of 47th over of the innings. Roston Chase was the last President's batter to depart scoring six while skipper Yannic Cariah was batting on 21 till the last delivery of the day.

Ebadat clinched three wickets allowing 51 runs while Rejaur Rahman Raja took the rest for 47.

Earlier in the morning, Bangladesh resumed batting from 274 for six lost the wicket of Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat to add 36 runs in the day before declaring the innings. Tamim remained unbeaten on 162 off 287 balls hitting 21 boundaries and one over boundary.











