

Boys pass time doing gym, swimming











The Bangladesh national football team passed a day without any pressure on Sunday after a tough match against Turkmenistan in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifying group stage in Malaysia. After losing two vital matches against Bahrain and Turkmenistan in a row at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, the boys were depressed and that is why the team management wanted to give them time to recover from the status. The boys will do their last practice on Monday before facing the host Malaysia. Losing two matches, elimination from the qualifier is quite certain for the boys. But they still have a chance to gain respect by doing well in the last match against the host. The match is to be played on Tuesday at 7:00 pm (BST). photo: BFF