National School Cricket Final to be televised live

The final of the Prime Bank National School Cricket Tournament 2021-22 will be held at the Shamsuzzoha Sports Complex (adjacent to Osmani Stadium), Isdair, Narayanganj today.

Shishu Niketon High School, Rangpur will take on Meherpur Govt. High School in the decider which will be followed by the prize distribution ceremony of the competition.

The final which starts at 9:00am will be televised live on T-Sports satellite television channel.

The 2019-20 competition was disrupted at the completion of the district round due to the coronavirus pandemic which also prevented holding of the tournament in 2020-21.

This year 350 school teams from across the country participated in the district round out of which 64 district champions and 16 teams from Dhaka Metro qualified for the divisional round. The National Round was contested by 16 teams. -BSS











