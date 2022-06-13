Fizz changes grip nicely to use Duke Ball, says Donald



Bangladesh bowling coach Allan Donald is working with Mustafizur Rahman and talking about the Duke ball. photo:: screenshot

Former South African express bowler is well-acquainted with the ball whereas it's the first time when Bangladesh pace sensation going to throw Duke Ball in an international affair. Donald was seen to work with the Fizz and talking about the Duke Ball on a video conveyed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

"It's a Duke Ball and it's Mustafizur's time to turn to duke ball from Kookaburra," Donald told.

"I am very well acquainted with that ball. I have played plenty of county cricket for Warwickshire and Test matches in UK," he added.

Regarding the techniques of the usage of the Duke Ball, Donald said, "The ball has very poured seam. There is a lot of work to be done to adapt to this, as we have seen before."

Donald and Mustafiz had a good session with the Duke Ball claimed the maestro.

"Just had a session with Fizz," he told. "I see his first fall since IPL. Just told him little bit about the ball".

"It was also his first time with the duke ball. Just changed his grip certainly and I think the things coming out very well. We are first using this ball with the practice match against President's XI and It looks good so far," he expressed.

The formal tour will begin with Test matches and the first Test starting on June 16 followed by the second one on June 24. Three T20s are set for July 2, 3 and 7 after which three ODIs will be held on July 10, 13 and 16.









