RAB arrests 10 dacoits

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested 10 dacoits of the gang when they were taking preparation to commit another dacoity in guise of passengers on Saturday night.

RAB said led by dacoit leader Hira, the organised inter-district gang of dacoits committed dacoity in Benapole-bound Hanif Paribahan from Chattogram on May 11, Rajshahi-bound National Travels Paribahan bus from Dhaka on May 25 and Kotalipara-bound Starline Paribahan bus from Dhaka on May 29.

Other arrested members of the gang are Hasan Molla alias Ishrat Molla, 39, Arif Pramanik alias Arif Hossain, 33, Noor Islam, 53, Md Raju Sheikh and Rezaul Sarker, 49, Ratan, 36, Shariful Islam, 39, Md Hanif, 42, and Mohammad Nazrul Islam, 35.

A foreign-made pistol used in committing dacoity, three rounds of bullet, eight local made arms, four long-distant bus certificates and three bags were also seized from their possession.

Addressing a press conference at the RAB Media Centre at Kawran Bazar in the capital on Sunday afternoon, RAB Legal and Media Wing director Commander Khondker Al Moin said the arrested individuals were the members of an organised gang of dacoits. There are 12 to 15 members in a group. Arrested mastermind Hira and his close associate Hasan Molla planned for committing dacoity in different buses.

The gang has long been committed dacoity getting onto different district-bound buses.