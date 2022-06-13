Video
Taking painkillers at will cause damage to kidneys: VC BSMMU

Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed advised not to take medicine 'randomly' to cure pain. He warned that "taking painkillers at will can cause damage to various organs of the body, including the kidneys."
Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed came up with the remark while he was addressing a seminar on 'Low Back Pain' at BSMMU on Sunday. The seminar was jointly organized by the Department of Physical Medicine, Rheumatology and the Department of Neurosurgery. He said, "There are many side effects of painkillers. Low back pain can be cured by physical exercise, application of certain amount of medicine and latest operation. However, in accordance with the rules and regulations, it is important to focus on curing or controlling the pain."
If necessary, he advised to seek the opinion of experts such as physical medicine, rheumatology and neurosurgery. If necessary, MRI, CT scan can determine what kind of treatment is needed, he added.
Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said, 'Many people feel pain when they walk. It hurts to bend down and lift something; so he has to lie down all day. Because of the pain, many people have to stay in bed for a month. Many people feel back pain when they go to work in a chair.
Mentioning that these pains are due to three reasons, he said, "PLID or lumbar intervertebral disc prolapse, spinal stenosis, herniation of lumbar disc injuries can all lead to low back pain. Injuries to the muscles, including the waist, can also cause pain. Healing such pain cannot be done by bending down and lifting anything heavy. At the same time, care should be taken so that the body weight does not increase. And people have to practice sleeping in a hard bed. If they follow these, they will get relief from back pain."
Back pain is common in most people. Ninety per cent of low back pain patients get better with rest and physical labour activity. Most low back pain can be cured by following the rules. Apart from this, most of the back pain can be cured through medical management and physical management.


