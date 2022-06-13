ACC files case against judge who acquitted Tarique Rahman

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against former judge Md Motahar Hossain, who acquitted BNP Vice Chairperson Tarique Rahman, for amassing illegal wealth.

ACC Deputy Director of Money Laundering Branch ASM Sazzad Hossain filed the case under ACC Act 2004 on Sunday. According to the case dockets, Md Motahar Hossain, 67, committed a punishable offense under Section 27 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2004 by acquiring assets outside of his known income worth Tk 12.35 lakh. In 2013, Tarique Rahman was acquitted by judge Md Motahar Hossain of Dhaka Special Judges Court-3 in a money laundering case.











