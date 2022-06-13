Video
Court accepts revision for hearing Salman Shah death case

Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Court Correspondent

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions judge court on Sunday accepted the revision for hearing in silver screen actor Salman Shah death case.
On October 31 a magistrate court accepted the probe report of Police Bureau of Investigation (PIB) in the case, where it is mentioned that the actor had died by suicide due to a family feud.
The court rejected a no-confidence petition filed by the defence lawyer.
Shahriar Chowdhury Emon, who took the screen name Salman Shah and saw a mercurial rise to popularity among filmgoers in the 1990s, was found dead at his Eskaton Road residence on September 6, 1996 at the age of 25.
On February 25 last year, Inspector Sirajul Islam of PBI, also the Investigation Officer of the case, submitted a 600-page probe report to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, stating that Salman Shah was not murdered but died by suicide.
Following the death, Salman's father Kamaruddin Chowdhury filed an unnatural death case.


