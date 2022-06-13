June 25 SSC exam rescheduled to June 24: Edn Minister

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examination for June 25 has been shifted to June 24 due to the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, Education Minister Dipu Moni said on Sunday.

The Education Minister revealed the information while talking to reporters after a meeting at the secretariat.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the Padma Bridge on June 25.

Students will take the English 2nd paper test on the first day of the exams.

Coaching centers to remain shut.

Besides, the activities of all coaching centers across the country will remain suspended from June 15 to July 7 as the SSC examinations are scheduled to begin on June 19, she said.

Like previous year, the examinations will be held on shortened syllabus.

A total of 20, 21,868 students are expected to sit for the examinations.

The examinations will be held at 3,790 exam centers till July 6, she said.

Some 15, 99, 711 students will sit for the examinations under nine general education board while 2, 68,495 under Madrasha Board and 1, 63,662 students under the Technical Education Board.

Last year, a total of 22, 43, 254 students appeared their SSC and its equivalent examinations from 3,679 exam centers.

Meanwhile, the examinations will be held at eight overseas centrers simultaneously.

All examinees have been requested to enter their exams hall 30 minutes before the starting time and no one except the exam secretary will be allowed to carry celluler phone.

This year, the examinations will be held for two hours instead of three years and the results will be published within 60 days of the examinations. -UNB











